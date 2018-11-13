Enables High Capacity Small Cell and Massive MIMO Platforms

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS), an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today announced that it is ramping 5G small cell and massive MIMO (multiple-input, multiple-output) solutions that significantly enhance network efficiency, delivering higher capacity with greater coverage. Small cells are low-power, easy-to-implement radio access points that operate in both licensed and unlicensed spectrums with a typical range of 10 to several hundred meters. Mobile operators are utilizing a scalable grid of small cells to facilitate powerful, high-speed connectivity in support of data intensive and quickly emerging 5G applications. Skyworks' portfolio creates viable new options for cellular and wireless providers to cost-effectively address mounting system requirements.

"Skyworks' leading small cell architectures are enabling high density platforms, creating faster, more robust communication and, in turn, expanding carrier capacity," said David Stasey, vice president and general manager of diversified analog solutions for Skyworks. "We are bringing next generation networks closer to subscribers while at the same time partnering with smartphone manufacturers via our innovative Sky5 suite. Our comprehensive approach across both infrastructure and user equipment uniquely positions us to empower end-to-end 5G connectivity."

According to Research and Markets, the total value of the small cell market is expected to grow from $13 billion in 2017 to more than $58 billion by 2024.

About Skyworks' 5G Infrastructure Solutions

Skyworks' engines deliver the superior performance required for 5G, providing greater overall system efficiency and wide instantaneous bandwidth capability. The company's complete 5G base station portfolio encompasses small cell amplifiers, circulators, high performance low noise amplifiers and high-isolation switches. Select products include:

SKY67150-396LF 300-2200 MHz ultra low-noise amplifier

SKY66313-11 3.4-3.6 MHz wide instantaneous bandwidth high efficiency power amplifier

SKYFR-001705 4400-5000 MHz single-junction robust lead circulator

SKY13372-467LF 0.1-6.0 GHz high isolation SPDT absorptive switch

For more information, visit 5G infrastructure solutions on www.skyworksinc.com or contact your Skyworks representative.

Skyworks at Electronica

Skyworks representatives will be in Hall C3, Booth 120.

About Skyworks

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.

Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 market indices (NASDAQ: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks' website at: www.skyworksinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include without limitation information relating to future events, results and expectations of Skyworks. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "believes," "plans," "may," "will" or "continue," and similar expressions and variations (or negatives) of these words. Actual events and/or results may differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our ability to timely and accurately predict market requirements and evolving industry standards and to identify opportunities in new markets; our ability to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products and avoid product obsolescence; our ability to compete in the marketplace and achieve market acceptance of our products; the availability and pricing of third-party semiconductor foundry, assembly and test capacity, raw materials and supplier components; the quality of our products; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of Skyworks' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K (and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies of Skyworks' SEC filings can be obtained, free of charge, on Skyworks' website (www.skyworksinc.com) or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Note to Editors: Skyworks and the Skyworks symbol are trademarks or registered trademarks of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Third-party brands and names are for identification purposes only, and are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005839/en/

Contacts:

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Media Relations:

Tami Stegmaier, (949) 231-4207

or

Investor Relations:

Mitch Haws, (949) 231-3223