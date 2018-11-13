The joint solution will be demonstrated at AfricaCom between November 13th-17th at Intertrust's Booth, E75A

AfricaCom -- Intertrust, the inventor of Digital Rights Management (DRM)and a leader in trusted distributed computing, today announced that they have joined forces with moTV, a provider of a complete OTT/IPTV/HYBRID platform, to bring a complete solution for the African market. The joint solution will integrate Intertrust's content protection technologies ExpressPlay uDRM and XCA into moTV's platform.

moTV provides a complete end-to-end ecosystem for Pay-TV operators that handles transcoding to end-user applications on set-top boxes, mobiles, and PCs. moTV's platform includes processing and distribution of OTT/IPTV and broadcast streams. The solution is especially suitable for markets that require a fast-paced and cost-effective content distribution and monetization technology such as in Latin America and Eastern Europe.

"It's a pleasure to bring moTV to the Intertrust partner ecosystem," said John Baqar, Head of Sales, EMEA at Intertrust. "With their vast experience and knowledge of the marketplace, they have built an outstanding product that is now powered by Intertrust ExpressPlay uDRM and XCA. The joint solution is well thought out, disruptive for today's market place."

The Intertrust ExpressPlay cloud DRM system provides a complete, end-to-end content protection that meets even the toughest Hollywood standards. ExpressPlay is the only multi-DRM technology available across all popular platforms and formats. ExpressPlay XCA is a disruptive card-less Conditional Access System (CAS) that uses open-standard Marlin DRM, enabling operators to service both broadband and broadcast devices with the same content protection software. The use of open standards technology means that the solution is both flexible, and future proof and frees customers of proprietary products.

"We selected Intertrust to protect our platform for Pay-TV operators because as the inventor of DRM technology, they have the expertise we were seeking," said Jan Macku, VP Sales Business Development, moTV. "The ExpressPlay cloud system did not disappoint as it supports all the popular DRMs plus conditional access, has zero initial setup costs, and has been easy to deploy. Many pay TV operators are enjoying the benefits by opting for our joint solution."

More information about moTVs' complete ecosystem is available at moTV.eu. For information about Intertrust's media content protection solutions, visit intertrust.com.

About Intertrust

Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations from mobile and CE manufacturers and service providers to enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world's leading digital rights management, software tamper resistance and private data sets for various verticals including energy, entertainment, fintech and IoT.

Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley, with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The Company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.

Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About moTV

moTV are a young, dynamic company from Europe with the senior group of professionals with over 20 years of experience in Pay-TV and Telecom industry in digital TV industry. moTV provide a complete ecosystem for Pay-TV operators from the source of the stream from transcoding up to the end-user applications with UX for connected devices as Set top box (Hybrid/pure IP), mobile, tablet and web TV in PC.

moTV works with partners and clients across the whole world from Latin America, Africa and Asia through Europe, with branches partner offices in Prague, New Delhi, Sao Paulo and Miami.

