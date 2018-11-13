

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German energy generation and energy trading company Uniper SE, a subsidiary of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK) reported Tuesday that it's attributable net loss for the first nine months of 2018 was 550 million euros, compared to net income of 683 million euros a year ago.



The loss was mainly attributable to an adverse effect in the amount of 731 million euros resulting from the non-cash-effective marking to market of commodity derivatives. In addition, impairment charges on Datteln 4 in the first quarter and Provence 4 generating unit France in the third quarter had an aggregate adverse impact of 361 million euros in total.



Uniper's adjusted EBIT for the period was 386 million euros, compared to 952 million euros a year ago. The decline was due primarily to already-communicated portfolio changes and non-recurrence of one-off items from 2017.



Adjusted funds from operations or adjusted FFO was 722 million euros, almost at the prior year level of 727 million euros.



Sales for the nine months edged up 0.2 percent to 53.06 billion euros from 52.94 billion euros last year.



Looking ahead, Uniper confirmed its outlook for full-year 2018. The company continues to expect its adjusted EBIT to be between 0.8 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros, and adjusted FFO to be between 0.5 billion euros and 0.8 billion euros.



Uniper's planned dividend proposal is unchanged at roughly 310 million euros for 2018. In addition, Uniper continues to expect an average dividend growth of 25 percent between the 2016 and 2020 financial years.



