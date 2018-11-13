Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a third interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2018 of 2.50p per ordinary share.

The third interim dividend will be paid on 28 December 2018 to members on the register at the close of business on 23 November 2018. The ordinary shares will be marked ex-dividend on 22 November 2018.

The Company announced on 27 July 2018 its intention to pay dividends on a more even basis throughout the year. To implement this objective, having paid a first interim dividend of 2.00p in June 2018, the second interim dividend was raised to 3.00p making an average distribution of 2.50p per quarter across the first half. The third interim dividend of 2.50p declared today maintains this average rate of quarterly distribution. As indicated in July, it is expected that the fourth interim dividend will be lower than the equivalent dividend in 2017 but that the total dividend paid in 2018 will be no less than the total dividend paid in 2017.

13 November 2018

