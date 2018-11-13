sprite-preloader
WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.11.2018 | 08:04
PR Newswire

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, November 12

For release on 13 November 2018

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The company announces an interim dividend of 0.6355 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018. The dividend payment will be made on 5 December 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 23 November 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 22 November 2018.

The dividend of 0.6355 pps will be designated 0.35 pps as an interim property income distribution ('PID') and 0.2855 pps as an interim ordinary dividend.


For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited: 020 7658 6000
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery

Northern Trust: 01481 745 212
James Machon

FTI Consulting: 020 3727 1000
Dido Laurimore / Ellie Sweeney / Richard Gotla


© 2018 PR Newswire