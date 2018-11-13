Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

For release on 13 November 2018

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The company announces an interim dividend of 0.6355 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018. The dividend payment will be made on 5 December 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 23 November 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 22 November 2018.

The dividend of 0.6355 pps will be designated 0.35 pps as an interim property income distribution ('PID') and 0.2855 pps as an interim ordinary dividend.



