Clear Leisure Plc - Update on Fortune Cookie Court Case

13 November 2018

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure")

Update on Fortune Cookie and Mr Cooke Litigation

The board of Clear Leisure (AIM: CLP) wishes to notify shareholders that, on 9 November 2018, the High Court held a case management conference regarding Brainspark Associates Limited's ("Brainspark") claim against Fortune Cookie (UK) Limited ("Fortune Cookie"), part of WPP Plc's group of companies, and Mr Justin Cooke.

As previously announced on 2 May 2018 and 11 May 2018, Brainspark, a wholly owned subsidiary of Clear Leisure, filed the claim against Fortune Cookie and Mr Cooke for breach of a share purchase agreement.

Mr Cooke's application for a preliminary issue hearing was dismissed and he was ordered to pay Brainspark's costs of the application. The trial is currently expected to take place sometime between May and July 2019.

