Milamber Ventures Plc - Directorate Change

13 November 2018

Milamber Ventures Plc

("Milamber" or "the Company")

Board Appointment and Directorate Change

Milamber (NEX: MLVP) is delighted to announce that Sebastian Dovey will join the Board as a non-Executive Director, from 1 December 2018.

Mr. Dovey is an entrepreneur, thought leader, angel and board advisor in the fields of global wealth management, consumer insight, scale-up companies and business management.

His expertise spans twenty five years of developing high impact commercial strategies for private banks, global banks, asset managers, family offices, technology firms, service providers, aggregators and start-up initiatives. He co-founded Scorpio Partnership in 1998, an award-winning global management consultancy and insight data business that was acquired by Aon Plc in 2014.

Mr. Dovey is a regular commentator on the wealth management industry in the press and at conferences and academies, and has chaired and presented leading industry events in Asia, Europe and the United States. He is widely published on topics related to wealth management, client behaviour and financial services. He has been a lecturer at The Swiss Finance Institute for its executive MBA programme.

Mr. Dovey is the 2018 winner of the Wealth Briefing Thought Leader of the Year award and he is Thought Leader-In-Residence for Fitch Learning worldwide. He serves as an appointed mentor for the Mayor of London's International Business Programme and is in his 9th year on the judging panel of the Financial Times Global Private Banking awards and has served on the editorial board of Wealth Briefing since 2005.

He is a member of the board of the London School of Economics' Generate entity which is centred on both student and academic entrepreneurship at the school; the Independent Chair of the Global Client Experience and Innovation Committee for a major international bank; and the external board advisor for a Nordic wealth management enterprise.

He is an Associate Director of Silver Lane, a Director of Angel Academe Nominee and on the advisory boards of Align 17 and FiComm. He is a member of the board of the London School of Economics' Generate entity which is centred on both student and academic entrepreneurship at the school. In addition, he advises two sizeable financial families on their strategic growth for their investment offices.

Mr. Dovey holds a first class BA (Hons.) degree in Modern History from University College London and was awarded an MSc (Econ.) with distinction from the LSE.

Milamber also announces that Jason Velody has decided to step down from his position as a Board Director, in order to pursue a new role. The Board would like to thank him for all his work during his time with the Company and would like to wish him all the best for himself and his family.

Additional information

Mr Dovey is or has been in the past five years a director of the following companies:

Current Previous Angel Academe Nominee Limited Scorpio Partnership Limited Silver Lane Advisors LLC

Save as disclosed above, no additional information relating to Mr. Dovey falls to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 21 of Appendix 1 of the NEX Growth Market - Rules for Issuers.

-ends-

ENQUIRIES:

Milamber Ventures Plc

Andy Hasoon

T: 07768 875 681

E: andy.hasoon@milamber.co.uk

www.milamber.co.uk

First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser)

Brian Stockbridge

T: 020 7469 0930

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

T: 07795 168 157

E: ctw@leanderPR.com