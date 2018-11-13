Anonos BigPrivacy, the First GDPR Certified Technology, is Presenting at The European Big Data Forum About Maximising Legal and Compliant Big Data Value

VIENNA, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anonos (www.anonos.com), announced today that it is presenting at The European Big Data Value Forum ("EBDV") in Vienna Austria. Anonos' certified BigPrivacy technology overcomes the shortcomings of other solutions that were "good enough" before the GDPR, but fail to support new requirements to embed data protection into the data to enable compliant decentralized processing, repurposing, combination and sharing of Big Data.

"It was an honor and a privilege to be asked by the European Commission to present on 'Technical Solutions for GDPR Compliance' as part of the European Big Data Value Forum," said Gary LaFever, Co-Founder & CEO of Anonos. "The GDPR is not intended to stop Big Data processing, but rather, to make Big Data processing safe. Anonos' BigPrivacy technology is the first platform that achieves GDPR-compliant and safe Big Data processing (Anonos technology was recently certified by EuroPrivacy as satisfying GDPR requirements for Pseudonymisation). Other technology vendors have - for decades - been focused on building "frictionless" systems that rely primarily on external controls in the form of contracts, policies and terms of service (TOS) to protect data. In contrast, Anonos' BigPrivacy technology was architected from the ground up to anticipate and enforce necessary "friction" in the form of embedded data protection by design and by default controls, which are necessary to satisfy GDPR technical and organizational safeguards for enabling safe Big Data processing. BigPrivacy is architected to enable data to come into and out of systems and processes in a manner that allows collaborative Big Data processing in a safe, privacy-respectful, legal and compliant manner."

Anonos' BigPrivacy technology was recently highlighted in the IDC report entitled "Anonos' SaveYourData - a EuroPrivacy Certified Solution - 'Deep Freezes' Enterprises' Existing Personal Data Sets as They Plan Analytics Strategies," and has been recognized as a Gartner "Cool Vendor" for state-of-the-art privacy management technology.

The European Big Data Value Forum is a key European event for industry professionals, business developers, researchers, and policy makers to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the data economy and data-driven innovation in Europe. Keynotes and presentations range from cutting-edge Big Data applications, artificial intelligence, innovative business cases, inspiring future visions, and insights on EU policy-making and research and development and invitation funding.

Anonos Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Gary LaFever, is a panelist presenting on "Technical Solutions for GDPR Compliance" at the European Big Data Value Forum at 11:15 a.m. CET on 13th November at the Austria Centre Vienna.

The European Big Data Forum website (https://www.european-big-data-value-forum.eu/program/technical-solutions-for-gdpr-compliance/) describes the panel as follows: "The entry into application of the General Data Protection Regulation on 25 May 2018 has been a wake-up call for many companies to re-examine their data handling practices. Such examination took place against a growing interest in data processing in light of the promises of 'Big Data', data-driven innovation and artificial intelligence (AI). In this session, speakers shall present solutions for ensuring compliance of business processes involving the processing of personal data from a technical perspective. There cannot be a one-tool-solves-it all approach. Different use cases require the processing of personal data in different ways preserving individuals' privacy. Anonymisation and aggregation of data can lead to useful data for certain purposes but not for others. Sometimes individuals' consent will be necessary. In many situations, it won't. Pseudonymisation in combination with specific legal grounds for processing can be sufficient. This session presents technical approaches taken by companies and organisations in order to ensure compliance with data protection legislation."

About Anonos

Anonos technology reconciles conflicts between protecting the rights of individuals and achieving business objectives to use, share, combine and relink data in a compliant manner. Anonos' patented dynamic pseudonymisation, de-identification and anonymisation technology enables sharing, collaboration, and analytics of personal data by technologically enforcing dynamic, fine-grained privacy, security and data protection policies in compliance with the GDPR and other evolving regulations. BigPrivacy overcomes the shortcoming of other solutions that were "good enough" before the GDPR but fail to support new requirements for compliant Big Data analytics & AI.

A blueprint for GDPR Data Safe Havens is available at anonos.com/blueprint. Compliance controls alone do not unlock Big Data value. Big Data innovation requires embedding BigPrivacy-enabled Data Safe Havens that protect data when in use for compliant decentralized processing, repurposing, combination and sharing. If organizations are not using BigPrivacy-enabled Data Safe Havens, they are not maximizing Big Data value under the GDPR and evolving data protection regulations. Global 500 companies can contact anonos.com/contact to receive a consultation about leveraging Anonos' proprietary technology to maximize the compliant value of Big Data strategies.

