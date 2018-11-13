Vostok New Ventures Ltd.: Vostok New Ventures announces a material transaction in BlaBlaCar

Stockholm, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok New Ventures Ltd. ("Vostok New Ventures" or the "Company") announces a material transaction in its second largest portfolio holding, BlaBlaCar which, subject to closing, is expected to have a material positive impact on the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV").

BlaBlaCar has announced it has entered into an agreement with SNCF to acquire Ouibus, a ?subsidiary of SNCF and market-leading French bus operator.

BlaBlaCar also announced a EUR 101 mln investment involving SNCF and existing BlaBlaCar investors.

The transaction, subject to closing, is expected to have a material impact on Vostok New Ventures NAV and will result in a positive revaluation of Vostok New Ventures holding in BlaBlaCar by approximately 45% or EUR 43 mln compared to Vostok New Ventures valuation of its holding in BlaBlaCar as per June 30, 2018.

