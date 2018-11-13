

JENA (dpa-AFX) - German optoelectronics company Jenoptik AG (JNPKF.PK) reported Tuesday that its EBIT for nine months rose 27.8 percent to 66.7 million euros, while EBITDA grew by 21.7 percent to 89.0 million euros, including PPA effects of about 4.8 million euros.



The EBIT margin for the period was 11.2 percent, versus 9.9 percent in the same period last year.



For nine months, Group revenue rose 12.6 percent to 593.4 million euros from prior year's 526.8 million euros, with organic growth of 8.5 percent. The Group attributed the growth to good demand for optical systems for the semiconductor equipment industry, as well as for systems from the Healthcare & Industry unit.



In addition, the Group raised its revenue forecast for the full year to 820 million - 830 million euros, from prior guidance range of 805 million - 820 million euros. It also expects EBITDA margin of around 15 percent and EBIT margin of about 11 percent for 2018.



