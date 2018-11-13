sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.11.2018 | 08:22
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Interim report - SciBase

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

January 1 - September 30, 2018

The third quarter in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 1,359 (1,172).
  • The loss after tax including an extraordinary one-time charge amounted to TSEK 12,754 (8,810).
  • The loss per share amounted to SEK 0.77 (1.06).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 7,692 (9,796).
  • The gross margin was 52.6% (56.8%).
  • Electrode sales in volume decreased by 10% and reached 3,088 (3,440) units. Repeat sales of electrodes decreased by 19% partly affected by timing of purchases and partly by customers having a "wait and see" attitude towards the in September launched new Nevisense 3.0.

The first 9-months in figures

  • Net sales amounted to TSEK 4,869 (4,973).
  • The loss after tax amounted to TSEK 32,709 (32,168).
  • The loss per share amounted to SEK 1.97 (3.88).
  • The cash flow from current operations was negative in the amount of TSEK 27,492 (32,821).
  • The gross margin was 51.9% (36.8%).
  • Electrode sales in volume decreased by 9% and reached 11,606 (12,768) units. Repeat sales of electrodes decreased by 2%.

Important events during the quarter

  • Nevisense 3.0, an improved version of Nevisense, was presented for the first time at the FOBI meeting in Munich in July. The update streamlines the measurement procedure and significantly improves usability, making the product easier to integrate into a dermatology clinic's patient workflow. At the meeting Prof Axel Hauschild also presented Nevisense in a workshop with nearly 100 attendees.The improvement has been received very positively by customers and almost 100 Nevisense systems have been upgraded to date.

Important events after the end of the period

  • A new US study was published online in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD).
  • The Company participated in the Fall Clinical meeting in Las Vegas.
  • A nominating committee has been appointed.





Oct 1 2017 -



July1 - Sep 30

Jan 1 - Sep 30

Sep 30 2018

Jan 1 - Dec 31

THE GROUP

2018

2017

2018

2017

Rolling-12

2017

Net sales, SEK ths

1 359

1 172

4 869

4 973

6 755

6 859

Gross margin, %

52,6%

56,8%

51,9%

36,8%

46,2%

35,4%

Equity/Asset ratio, %

89,2%

86,9%

89,2%

86,9%

88,2%

90,5%

Net indebtness, multiple

0,12

0,15

0,12

0,15

0,13

0,11

Cash equivalents, SEK ths

77 551

50 948

77 551

50 948

77 551

110 015

Cashflow from operating activities, SEK ths

-7 692

-9 796

-27 492

-32 821

-38 850

-44 180

Earnings per share (before and after dilution), SEK

-0,77

-1,06

-1,97

-3,88

-3,40

-5,00

Shareholder's equity per share, SEK

4,97

7,31

4,97

7,31

6,76

13,63

Average number of shares, 000'

16 618

8 285

16 618

8 285

10 576

8 493

Number of shares at closing of period, 000'

16 618

8 285

16 618

8 285

16 618

16 618

Share price at end of period, SEK

4,52

18,09

4,52

18,09

4,52

7,80

Number of sold electrodes, pieces

3 088

3 440

11 606

12 768

15 542

16 704

Average number of employees

19

21

19

22

20

21

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on November 13, 2018.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase AB is a Swedish medical technology company, headquartered in Stockholm that has developed a unique point-of-care device for the accurate detection of malignant melanoma. Its product, Nevisense, helps doctors to detect malignant melanoma, the most dangerous type of skin cancer. SciBase was founded by Stig Ollmar, Associate Professor at The Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. Nevisense is based on substantial research and has achieved excellent results in the largest clinical study ever conducted on the detection of malignant melanoma. Nevisense is CE marked in Europe, has TGA approval in Australia, and now also a FDA clearance in the United States. Nevisense is based on a method called Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS), which uses the varying electrical properties of human tissue to categorize cellular structures and thereby detect malignancies. SciBase is listed on Nasdaq First North ("SCIB"). Avanza is the certified advisor. Further information is available on www.scibase.com.

Contact person:
Michael Colérus, CFO

For more information, please contact:
Simon Grant, CEO SciBase
Phone: +46-72-887-43-99
Email: simon.grant@scibase.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/scibase/r/interim-report,c2670207

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/12371/2670207/943454.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire