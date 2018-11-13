SINGAPORE, Nov 13, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Retail and digital experts, investors, tech experts and 200 CXOs from some of the biggest brands will come together on 21 Nov at Marina Bay Sands, aiming to empower business leaders with the latest business and consumer strategies and uncover how technology is fundamentally transforming the e-commerce, startup and retail ecosystem in Southeast Asia (SEA).With APAC's 2 billion-strong internet users growing by 8% annually, the region's digital economy is projected to top US$1.12 trillion by 2021. Maya Hari, VP Asia Pacific for Twitter and ready2018 keynote, will speak on the preferences of the Millennial consumer who would make up most of these users. Recognising the trends, experts will share views on the impact of an evolving connected environment on businesses and suggest ways in which brands can become consumer ready."As consumers, businesses and governments continually adapt to a digital world, the desire for tech-enabled solutions that improve traditional transaction methods, online business and financial services is proliferating," said Aneesh Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of Capillary Technologies. "At ready2018, we bring together speakers who have not only thrived in digital transformation but are also driving this change from the front. They are passionate about not just growth, but about building a better, easier, more vibrant future."Best-selling author and global investor, Dr. Jeffrey Towson from Peking University will present on new developments for China's retail and e-commerce ecosystem, and the implications for businesses beyond its borders. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend a uniquely curated Masterclass on digital CRM and loyalty, led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, COO of Capillary Technologies. Ganesh will be sharing Capillary's experience working with 400 global retail brands to create an omnichannel strategy for ROI and profitability."Digital is impacting brands in many different ways and the pace of change is accelerating", said Rajan Anandan, VP India & SEA, Google. "I am looking forward to the discussions on how brands and retailers can shape the next phase of digital transformation."Fellow speaker, Johan Vrancken, Managing Director at Nielsen Singapore added, "The speaker line-up will bring expertise and perspectives on digital disruption, as well as emerging topics around blockchain for business and digital loyalty for consumers among others. We are honoured and excited to have the brightest minds join us for a day knowledge-sharing, learning and engaging discussions in inspiring the businesses to take effective action."The drive to enable consumer readiness among business is shared by technology partners, Mindtree, SpurTree and Cloudcherry who would add value to the event with innovative showcases, sessions and masterclasses.Conor McNamara, APAC Head of Business Development, Amazon Web Services would also be addressing the crowd with a session on Digital Transformation in Retail.Other engaging points for discussion include integration of emerging technologies like blockchain into business and whether it's just a buzzword or a disruption. The event would witness a panel discussion from experts on the latest trends and opportunities for businesses in an increasing volatile and uncertain ecosystem.Information on ready2018 -Speakers and topics, please visit: https://www.readyevent.co/speakersSession agenda, please visit: https://www.readyevent.co/agendaTo attend ready2018, please visit: https://www.readyevent.co/ticketsAbout Capillary TechnologiesCapillary's technology solutions help businesses get ahead of the digital evolution and stay 'Always Consumer Ready'. Over 400 marquee brands across 30+ countries, including Pizza Hut, VF Brands, Walmart, Al-Futtaim, KFC, Starbucks, Madura Garments, Courts and Samsung, trust Capillary to enable easy and seamless consumer experiences. With over 300 million consumers and 35,000 stores on the platform, Capillary is Asia's leading SaaS product company. Over 800 Capillary associates across 14 global offices are continually innovating to find new ways for brands to make their consumers' lives easier, and experiences memorable. Explore more at https://www.capillarytech.com/Press release (PDF): http://www.acnnewswire.com/clientreports/598/capillary_181113.pdfSource: Capillary TechnologiesCopyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.