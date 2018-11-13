Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

KPN N.V. KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN announces further changes in management structure 13-Nov-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST *KPN announces further changes in management structure?* Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") announces further changes to its management structure, in addition to the changes announced on 28 August 2018 and 1 October 2018. Babak Fouladi will be appointed to the newly created executive management role of Chief Technology & Digital Officer (CTDO). The CTDO role is created to respond to ever rapidly changing technologies and digitalization of processes and services. Babak Fouladi, currently Group Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN Group, has a proven track record in technology and the telecommunications industry. He will assume responsibility for all technology developments and performance of KPN's systems and network infrastructure. The appointment will be effective as of 4 December 2018, subject to works council advice. Hilde Garssen will be appointed to the position of Chief People Officer, effective as of 10 December 2018. She will succeed Erik van 't Hof, who temporarily assumed this role and now will be appointed to the position of EVP Leadership, Talent & Culture. Hilde brings in a wealth of experience in creating a high performing culture, building a people strategy focused on developing talents at all levels, and driving employee engagement. Babak Fouladi and Hilde Garssenwill join KPN's executive committee and both will report to Maximo Ibarra, CEO of KPN. Maximo Ibarra, CEO of KPN_: "We are excited to welcome Hilde and Babak to KPN. I am confident that their extensive track record in technology, networks and people management, and their leadership, strategic, and operational expertise will drive fresh thinking. Their expertise is of a great value as we continue to attract, develop and retain a talented and diverse workforce to support the evolving needs of our company. This creates a solid foundation to accelerate the successful execution of our strategy."_ KPN also anticipates an increasing need for co-ordinating and managing relations with all external stakeholders at the Board of Management level. As a result, Joost Farwerck, Member of the Board of Management and COO, will now assume responsibilities for Regulatory & Public Affairs. In this position, Joost will represent the interests of KPN towards the government, political and regulatory audiences and other relevant stakeholders in the Netherlands, such as large customers and vendors. Joost will also assume responsibilities for New Business while continuing to be responsible for Wholesale as well as Joint Ventures & Strategic Partnerships. Previously, Joost was responsible for implementing KPN's operational and network strategy, and for KPN's wholesale strategy. These changes are effective as of 4 December 2018. *Profile summary Babak Fouladi* Babak Fouladi (1969) is an executive with extensive experience in the Telecommunications, Media and ICT sectors. He has broad expertise in strategy and technology, having a proven track record in digital transformation, product and systems development, network deployment, infrastructure and operations. Prior to joining KPN, Babak served as Group Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN Group (South Africa) since 2016. Before that he was part of the Executive team as Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Spain and Vodafone Romania. He was also Director for IT Development, and Vice President for Multimedia and System Integration in the UK and later Vice President, Systems Integration in Russia for Ericsson. He has also held senior positions at 3UK, lastminute.com, Oracle and The World Bank. Babak attended The George Washington University in Washington DC, in the US and completed his Bachelor of Science (Electrical Engineering) Cum Laude in 1991 and his Master of Science (Information Management) Magna Cum Laude in 1993. *Profile summary Hilde Garssen* Hilde Garssen (1973) is an experienced human resources executive with more than 20 years of experience in developing HR strategies to meet changing business needs, creating innovative and effective HR strategies to attract and retain talent, and establishing talent management processes. Prior to joining KPN, Hilde served as Senior Managing Director Business Services at ABN AMRO Bank since February 2016. Since 1998, she held numerous Human Resources roles within ABN AMRO Bank, including Chief Human Resources Officer, and Managing Director Change, Integration and Management Group Coordination & Reward. Hilde holds a degree in Human Resource Management at HU University of Applied Sciences Utrecht (1998). *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam Tel: +31 (0)70 4466865 E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 744799 13-Nov-2018

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2018 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)