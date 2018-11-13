

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income declined 25.6 percent to 2.89 billion euros from 3.88 billion euros last year.



Earnings per share fell 32.9 percent to 2.94 euros from prior year's 4.38 euros. Core earnings per share from continuing operations were below the prior-year period as expected, at 1.19 euros, compared to 1.45 euros a year ago.



EBITDA before special items of the Bayer Group was down 0.1 percent to 2.202 billion euros.



Group sales in the third quarter, however, grew 23.4 percent to 9.91 billion euros from 8.03 billion euros last year. Sales rose 1.9% Fx & portfolio adj.



Further, the company confirmed 2018 Group outlook. Core earnings per share is still expected at 5.70 euros to 5.90 euros.



Sales are still expected to come in at more than 39 billion euros, with more than 5 billion euros attributable to the acquired Monsanto business.



Bayer continues to expect EBITDA before special items to increase by a low- to mid-single-digit percentage.



