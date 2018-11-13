The construction market research report by Technavio predicts the market in Turkey to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005864/en/

A key driver for the construction market in Turkey is the increased demand for real estate properties in the region. Residential and foreign buyers are investing in innovative and modern apartments in Turkey, which is driving Turkey's residential construction market. The ongoing promotional campaigns by banks and easing of home loan interest rates, promote the sale of residential flats in Turkey. Additionally, increasing middle-income group and access to mortgage finance are also promoting the sales of residential flats.

This construction marketresearchreportprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook in Turkey during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of green buildings as one of the key trends in the construction market in Turkey:

Construction market in Turkey: Development of green buildings

Owing to the construction of the nation's first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED)-certified building in the suburbs of Ankara in 2016, the adoption of green building design and construction practices in Turkey gained traction in the last two years. There has been a rapid increase in the number of green buildings with approximately 250-300 buildings gaining LEED-certification by January 2018.

"There are several factors that are encouraging building contractors and buyers across Turkey to adopt green building practices. A major reason is the need to improve the corporate image among the public, which is a part of the corporate social responsibility. Most of the LEED-certified buildings in the country are owned and operated by multi-national companies," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction.

Construction market in Turkey: Segmentation analysis

This construction market analysis report segments the market in Turkey by end-user segments such as residential, infrastructure, and commercial segments. The residential segment held the largest construction market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 56% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181112005864/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com