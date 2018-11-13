

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian Group plc (EXPN.L) reported pretax profit of $470 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 compared to $495 million, previous year. Profit for the period from continuing operations decreased to $321 million from $366 million. Earnings per share from continuing operations in US cents was 34.9 compared to 39.3. Benchmark profit before tax was $593 million, up 8% at constant currency and 4% at actual rates. Benchmark earnings per share from continuing operations in US cents was 48.3 compared to 44.8.



First-half revenue was $2.36 billion, a 9% growth at constant currency, 8% organic growth, and 7% total growth. B2B organic revenue growth was 9%, for the period.



Brian Cassin, CEO, said: 'We have started the year well, with first-half organic revenue growth of 8% as we expand our data assets, introduce new global products and gain momentum in Consumer Services. We now expect full-year organic revenue growth in line with the first half, and at the top of our previous guidance range. While foreign exchange translation remains a headwind, we expect EBIT growth at or above revenue growth and strong progress in Benchmark earnings per share, all at constant currency.'



The Group announced a first interim dividend of 14.0 US cents per share, up 4% year-on-year. The dividend will be paid on 1 February 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 4 January 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX