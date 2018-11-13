sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.11.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,58 Euro		+0,11
+1,16 %
WKN: A0D655 ISIN: DE000A0D6554 Ticker-Symbol: NDX1 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ÖkoDAX
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEX SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEX SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,711
8,729
09:06
8,712
8,728
09:06
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NORDEX SE
NORDEX SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORDEX SE9,58+1,16 %