

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA amounted to 71.4 million euros, down from last year's 181.9 million euros. This has resulted in an EBITDA margin of 4.0 percent, lower than last year's 7.8 percent.



Consolidated sales were 1.77 billion euros, lower than prior year's 2.32 billion euros.



In the Service segment, sales grew 13.6 percent, while sales in the Projects segment, as expected fell 27.6 percent.



In the third quarter of 2018, Nordex generated order intake of 974 MW in the Projects segment, a substantial increase on the 209.7 MW recorded in the same three-month period in 2017.



Looking ahead, Nordex narrowed its 2018 guidance and expects consolidated sales of 2.4 billion euros to 2.6 billion euros and an EBITDA margin of 4.0 and 5.0 percent at the lower end of the respective range.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX