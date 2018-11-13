

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko PLC (AGK.L) reported that its underlying Group revenue (excluding the impact of currency and pass-through fuel) for the nine months ended 30 September was up 11% on last year, with reported revenue up 7%. Rental Solutions underlying revenue increased 26% on the prior year and 24% excluding hurricane-related work in North America. Power Solutions Industrial underlying revenue was up 11% in the period. Power Solutions Utility underlying revenue declined 14%, for the period.



The Group stated that its trading for the period from 1 January 2018 to 30 September 2018 is in line with market expectations despite increased currency headwinds.



Looking forward, the Group said it remains on track to deliver its guidance of full year profit before tax in line with 2017, excluding the effects of currency.



