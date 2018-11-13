

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) reported Tuesday that its loss attributable to owners of the parent for the six months ended 30 September 2018 was 7.97 billion euros, compared to profit of 1.13 billion euros in the year-ago period. Loss per share was 29.00 eurocents, compared to profit of 4.03 eurocents last year.



The loss was primarily due to a loss on the disposal of Vodafone India (following the completion of the merger with Idea Cellular) and impairments.



Adjusted earnings per share were 3.56 eurocents, compared to 6.32 eurocents last year.



The Group's statutory results for the six months ended 30 September 2018 are on an IFRS 15 basis, whereas the statutory results for the year-ago period are, as previously reported, on an IAS 18 basis.



Operating loss for the six months was 2.07 billion euros, compared to operating profit of 2.01 billion euros in the prior-year period, largely driven by impairments of 3.5 billion euros in Spain, Romania and Vodafone Idea.



Group adjusted EBITDA declined 4.2 percent to 7.08 billion euros from 7.39 billion euros a year ago. On an organic basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 2.9 percent.



Group revenue for the half year declined 5.5 percent to 21.80 billion euros from 23.08 billion euros last year, reflecting foreign exchange headwinds, the impact of the adoption of IFRS 15, which nets certain components of dealer commissions from service revenues, and the sale of Qatar.



Further, the company narrowed its full-year 2019 outlook for underlying organic adjusted EBITDA growth to about 3 percent, from the previous range of 1 percent to 5 percent. Based on guidance forex rates, and under IAS 18 accounting standards, this implies an adjusted EBITDA range of 14.3 billion euros to 14.5 billion euros for the year.



Under IFRS 15, Vodafone expects its full-year organic service revenue growth will be slightly higher and absolute adjusted EBITDA will be slightly lower, primarily due to the elimination of the impact of UK handset financing under IAS 18, with no impact on FCF.



The company's board announced an interim dividend of 4.84 eurocents per share, while the full-year dividend of 15.07 eurocents per share is expected to be in-line with fiscal 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX