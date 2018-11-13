Antón de Castro joins the commercial team to grow sales of micronized rubber powder in Europe

Lehigh Technologies, a specialty chemicals company, has announced the expansion of its Spain commercial team responsible for the market and sales development of its micronized rubber powder (MRP) product lines, PolyDyne and MicroDyne. Antón de Castro joins Lluís Molina and Josep Freixas, the two original members of the commercial organization since 2016.

Antón joins Lehigh from Mankiewicz Gebr. Co. Prior to that, he was a Group Product Manager at the protective coatings firm, Hempel A/S. He holds MSc degrees in industrial and chemical engineering. Antón's inclusion on the team will enable Josep Freixas to focus on the sales of PolyDyne into the tire market across the region. Anton will further concentrate on the performance materials markets such as construction, coatings and plastics.

Lehigh Spain is a joint venture between Lehigh Technologies, a Michelin Group Company, and Hera Holding, which was founded in 2016. Lehigh Spain announced earlier this year that the MRP production line, co-located with Hera's tire processing unit in Murillo el Fruto had been commissioned. The plant is now supplying PolyDyne and MicroDyne products to the European customer base.

"The Lehigh Spain team is very pleased with the market progress that has been made in the last two years," said Lluís Molina, General Manager of Lehigh Spain. "We need to expand our commercial team to focus on growth markets in Europe where our technology is already proven to add value and to support the introduction of new products. Our expanded commercial team has expertise across all the countries in the region as well as meeting the needs of multinational customers that expect global solutions."

Lehigh Technologies is a part of the new High Technology Materials business line of Michelin a unit dedicated to leveraging Michelin's expertise in materials across a wide range of markets, including tires. "Groupe Michelin is very excited about the European potential for Lehigh's product lines," said Christophe Rahier, Director of the High Technology Materials business line. "We see strong growth in the adoption of MRP in the tire industry, including within Michelin, but are committed to developing high value markets such as asphalt modification, construction and plastics at the same time."

About Lehigh Technologies

Lehigh Technologies is a leading specialty chemicals company that produces high-performance micronized rubber powders (MRP), a sustainable raw material that reduces costs by up to 50%. Lehigh's cryogenic turbo mill technology converts end-of-life rubber into MRP used in a wide range of markets. With a state-of-the-art applications and development center, Lehigh technical experts collaborate with customers to optimize products for each application. Customers include more than 60 leading tire, asphalt and plastics companies around the world. To learn more, visit lehightechnologies.com.

About Hera Holding

HERA Holding (http://www.heraholding.com) is a Spanish Environmental Group, with companies and operations in Europe, South America and the Middle East. Since the mid-80s, HERA has been operating recycling plants that transform waste municipal or industrial -- into energy and raw materials. HERA offers its sustainability expertise to provide clean tech solutions to a range of industries and public administrations. HERA seeks international markets to offer new, green technologies and innovative waste treatments designed to respond to the changing trends in green industrial processes.

