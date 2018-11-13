OpenStack Summit, User Survey showcases new users, diverse industry adoption and growing popularity of OpenStack for multi-cloud environments and bare metal deployments with Kubernetes

OpenStack Summit New OpenStack users Metronom, Oerlikon ManMade Fibers, SBAB Bank, UK Science Technology and Volkswagen Financial Services join veteran OpenStack users with growing deployments speaking at the Berlin Summit. Their presentations demonstrate how open infrastructure is reaching new markets, including 5G, edge computing, industrial internet of things (IIoT) and high performance computing (HPC).

The 2018 OpenStack User Survey Report, released today, documents more than 10 million computing cores running OpenStack in over 60 countries and a growing number of OpenStack bare metal clouds fueled by Kubernetes adoption. OpenStack is one of the three most active open source projects, alongside the Linux kernel and Chromium, with 70,000 commits in the last year, and an average of 182 changes per day during the OpenStack Rocky cycle specifically.

A packed schedule of new OpenStack users speaking at the Berlin Summit includes:

, the IT supplier for Metro AG, a wholesaler operating in 25 countries, sharing its experience with OpenStack and how open source influences its internal culture. Oerlikon ManMade Fibers , a machine manufacturer for the textile industry, detailing its OpenStack-based edge computing architecture and how it enables customers to output millions of tons of fibers from geotextiles to fibers so thin that one 15kg bobbin can stretch from Earth to the moon and back.

Jonathan Bryce, executive director of the OpenStack Foundation, highlighted OpenStack's growth and its role in addressing these emerging use cases during the Summit's opening keynotes Tuesday morning.

"Open infrastructure couldn't happen without a solid platform that can integrate the tools you need. OpenStack is that platform," Bryce said. "Open infrastructure starts with OpenStack."

More users presenting sessions during the three-day conference include:

, citing huge benefits in cost savings in using private cloud for lots of workloads and seeing OpenStack as a good way to start building that competency. Workday, a leading human resources software-as-a-service solution, which has scaled its OpenStack deploymentfrom 50,000 cores to 300,000, driven by the demand of rapid customer growth and increased security needs.

Results of 11th OpenStack User Survey Released Today

Echoing sentiments shared from the keynote stage, the 11th OpenStack User Survey Report was published today, highlighting the latest feedback and technology choices of users globally. This year, nearly 900 user deployments offer a snapshot of the project that reflects happier users, the growth of bare metal deployments and Kubernetes, adoption growing beyond IT organizations, and OpenStack as an important component of users' multi-cloud strategies.

"OpenStack is very flexible and helps us to fulfill requirements from multiple use cases within the company," said Edgar Magana, cloud operations architect at Workday, in the survey report. "It is very stable and provides a great community that is always willing to support you in any way-from features development to bug fixing."

User Survey Report highlights include:

Kubernetes remains the No. 1 container orchestration framework running on OpenStack

Use of OpenStack bare metal clouds is growing, fueled by Kubernetes adoption

Multi-cloud OpenStack users rely on OpenStack to power the majority of their infrastructure

The OpenStack user base continues to expand beyond IT organizations

OpenStack NPS score reflects happy users

