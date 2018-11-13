Pentair to showcase Food Beverage and Foodservice Innovations at BrauBeviale 2018

To help breweries achieve great-tasting, high quality beer while reducing energy and water consumption, Pentair is introducing its internet of things (IoT) service solution for Beer Membrane Filtration (BMF) systems. Designed to help boost operational performance, Pentair's new IoT service solution allows brewers to continuously monitor critical process performance data during brewing to help maximize operational efficiencies and optimize beer quality.

"At Pentair, we work to deliver smart, sustainable solutions that empower our customers to make the most of life's essential resource," says Dominik Elsaesser, Technology Vice President, Pentair Filtration Solutions. "The new IoT service solution for our BMF systems is designed to help our customers run their operations more efficiently and improve product quality and safety, while at the same time, reduce energy, water and cleaning chemical consumption."

Leveraging Pentair's leading expertise in optimizing the brewing process, the BMF IoT service solution provides brewers with a customizable dashboard to view relevant process parameters. This would enable operators to make adjustments in real time, helping to reduce uptime and extend beer production runs, and also helping to lower operating and upstream costs.

Brewers and beverage producers will have the opportunity to interact with and see live demonstrations of Pentair's IoT service solution at BrauBeviale 2018, an international trade fair for the entire beverage production process chain held November 13 15 in Nürnberg, Germany. In addition to Pentair's IoT service solution for BMF systems, Pentair is showcasing its smart and sustainable solutions aimed at helping customers improve and move water and fluids while reducing energy consumption, downtime and operating costs:

Solutions for improving water Pentair's advanced membrane technologies and aerobic and anaerobic bioreactor (MBR) systems allow food and beverage processors to efficiently treat water for reuse or the safer return to the environment, and recovery of valuable byproducts. For foodservice operators, Pentair's innovative dispense and total water management solutions are designed to optimize beverage taste, increase equipment longevity and reduce costs.

Pentair's advanced membrane technologies and aerobic and anaerobic bioreactor (MBR) systems allow food and beverage processors to efficiently treat water for reuse or the safer return to the environment, and recovery of valuable byproducts. For foodservice operators, Pentair's innovative dispense and total water management solutions are designed to optimize beverage taste, increase equipment longevity and reduce costs. Solutions for moving water and fluids Expanding upon its extensive selection of hygienic and aseptic valves and components, Pentair Südmo is introducing its new SVP Basic Valve Range providing beverage processors even greater choice with optimized selection, buying, shipping, integration, maintenance, and performance in highly competitive environments.

Expanding upon its extensive selection of hygienic and aseptic valves and components, Pentair Südmo is introducing its new SVP Basic Valve Range providing beverage processors even greater choice with optimized selection, buying, shipping, integration, maintenance, and performance in highly competitive environments. Solutions for sustainability Pentair offers Carbon Dioxide (CO 2 ) Recovery Systems for brewers and beverage producers of all sizes. The CO 2 mpactBrew recovery system enables craft and small breweries to reuse their own CO 2 from the fermentation process while the ECO 2 Brew offers water-free CO 2 recovery for larger breweries.

Showcased brands across the company's portfolio include Pentair Haffmans, Pentair Union Engineering, Pentair Südmo, Pentair X-Flow, Pentair Everpure and Pentair Shurflo.

To learn more and to view product demonstrations, including a hands-on working quality control lab, visit Pentair at BrauBeviale booth 9-538 for food and beverage processing solutions, and booth 5-209 for foodservice solutions.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. Whether it's improving, moving or helping people enjoy water, we help manage the world's most precious resource.

With approximately 130 locations in 34 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. Our 2017 revenue was $2.8 billion, and we trade under the ticker symbol PNR. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005425/en/

Contacts:

Pentair Communications

Rebecca Osborn, +1 763-656-5589

rebecca.osborn@pentair.com