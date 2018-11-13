Zycus, a global leader in source-to-pay procurement technology solutions, is all geared-up to be an exhibitor sponsor along with T-Systems at the 53rd BME Symposium on Purchasing and Logistics from 14th 16th November 2018 at the Hotel InterContinental Berlin, Germany.

The event would witness around 2,000+ cross-industry delegates such as CPOs, Heads of SCM, Heads of Strategic Procurement, 100+ exhibitors in the accompanying trade exhibition and around 120+ speakers sharing state-of-art case studies future visions.

Commenting on the occasion Dixit Jasani, VP Sales BD at Zycus said, "BME is an excellent platform to learn about the upcoming procurement trends of Europe, engage with the procurement professionals and share how Zycus Suite can help organizations in transforming procurement processes."

As the exhibitor sponsor, Zycus will be showcasing its suite of offering at booth A14 where the attendee can opt to go for the language of their choice i.e., Germany or English. We would also be organizing meetings based on requests with the Zycus Senior Management for an in-depth session regarding our products. To send in your request, kindly mail at europe@zycus.com.

In addition to this, Zycus would also be handing out copies of a research report 'Pulse of Procurement 2018' at the booth which combines 500+ procurement professional insights on industry trends priorities.

To know more about this event, please check out this video link: https://zyc.us/2zJOiRS

About BME

The Association for Supply Chain Management, Procurement and Logistics (BME), founded in 1954, is the professional association for supply chain managers, buyers and logisticians in Germany and Central Europe. We see ourselves as a service for our members who belong to all industrial and service sectors, including distributive trade, banking, insurance and public institutions. Our aspiration includes the know-how transfer in the fields of supply chain management, procurement and logistics. It is achieved through a continuous exchange of experience, education and training services as well as the scientific work on new methods, procedures and techniques. In addition, the BME supports its members in the development of new markets and also configures economic processes.

About Zycus

Zycus is a leading global provider of an end-to-end Source-to-Pay Software suite. Zycus' comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both the operational and strategic aspects of procurement. To learn more about Zycus, visit www.zycus.com

