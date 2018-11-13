The only professional dictation headset geared for speech recognition

Speech Processing Solutions, the world number one in professional dictation, has just launched its latest headset microphone, the Philips SpeechOne. The wireless headset is ultra-comfortable, features diverse and innovative wearing styles, it offers superior studio-quality audio recordings designed for speech recognition, an antimicrobial housing and replaceable exchangeable ear cushions. It is the perfect work companion for turning speech into text. Its high speech clarity minimizes transcription mistakes and saves the user time and resources, allowing them to focus on their core tasks.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005118/en/

Philips SpeechOne (Photo: Business Wire)

Flawless transcriptions and superior speech recognition results

The device offers a noise-cancelling precision microphone which thanks to its unique design and patented wireless transmission technology offers crystal clear and 100% lossless audio recordings (unattainable with standard Bluetooth or DECT technology).

Clear recordings make it easier for transcriptionists to understand the author, thus reducing transcription errors and unnecessary correction cycles. The crisp and really clear sound is designed for speech recognition. When partnered with professional speech recognition software, users can achieve superb accuracy rates.

"We have developed the first and only professional dictation headset specifically designed for speech recognition and dictation needs. Philips SpeechOne is the first professional dictation headset which offers outstanding speech recognition performance, uncontested ease of use, wearing comfort and hygienic working. It is the perfect companion for doctors, lawyers and business professionals, who are looking to save time by speaking instead of typing, thus freeing up their hands" explainsDr Thomas Brauner, CEO of Speech Processing Solutions.

Free your hands Maximum wearing comfort

The lightweight wireless device is comfortable to wear for even extended periods of time. "The wireless headset increases your freedom and mobility. It frees up your hands so you can stand up from your desk and comfortably move around your office or look through documents whilst dictating" continues Dr Brauner.

The device can be charged wirelessly through the convenient docking station, thanks to a magnetic docking mechanism. Authors can record an entire working day without recharging. The magnetic mechanism of the station makes docking the headset extremely easy and convenient.

Headsets can be shared between colleagues without concern, as the Philips SpeechOne comes with exchangeable ear cushions, which can easily be replaced with their magnetic clip-on system. The antimicrobial housing further protects the user from bacteria and germs, which is ideal for the medical environment.

For even greater mobility, authors can attach the AirBridge Wireless Adapter* to their laptop or tablet to enjoy the same excellent audio quality as with the docking station.

Easy to use for quick productivity

Philips SpeechOne is extremely intuitive to use and comes with smart-backwards compatibility, meaning it can easily be integrated into environments which are already using the Philips SpeechMike Premium. The powerful device can also be used to make phone calls via Skype for Business, with the buttons on the docking station already pre-programmed to pick up or decline calls automatically, without any additional set up necessary.

The included status light clearly indicates the user's availability, allows them to work with fewer interruptions and to be more productive. A convenient remote control (optional) can also be used for controlling recordings easier.

"For over half a century, Philips has been a driving innovation in the dictation field and always on the cutting edge of speech technology. Philips SpeechOne rounds off the Philips dictation solutions portfolio" concludes Dr. Brauner.

Philips SpeechOne is available worldwide from mid-November 2018.

For more information and reseller links, please visit: www.speechone.com

Available as an accessory Philips AirBridge Wireless Adapter ACC4100

About Speech Processing Solutions

Speech Processing Solutions is the global leader in professional dictation solutions. The company was founded in 1954 in Austria as a Philips subsidiary, and has been a driving force for innovative speech-to-text solutions for 60 years. The company developed ground-breaking products such as the mobile Philips SpeechAir, the Philips Pocket Memo voice recorder, the Philips SpeechMike Premium USB dictation microphone and the Philips Dictation Recorder app for smartphones, thus meeting its demands for excellence and superior quality. Thanks to the recent innovation, Philips SpeechLive, dictations and recordings will become faster and easier than ever before with cloud-based workflow services. Speech Processing Solution's perfectly tailored offers and products help professionals save time and resources and maximize efficiency.

Connect with Speech Processing Solutions on:

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/philipsvoicetracer

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philips_dictation/

Twitter @speech_com:http://www.twitter.com/speech_com

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/philipsdictation

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/speech-processing-solutions

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005118/en/

Contacts:

Speech Processing Solutions

Lea Pachta

lea.pachta@speech.com

Tel: +43 1605 291 744

www.philips.com/dictation