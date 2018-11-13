Vitrium Launches Video Protection Within its Popular Content Security and DRM Software Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Vitrium Systems, a leading provider of enterprise content security and digital rights management (DRM) software, announced the launch of Vitrium Security with Video, the latest release of its flagship product. Building on the company's robust content security platform that protects PDF files, Microsoft Office files, and image files, Vitrium now gives clients a secure video hosting, streaming, and distribution platform. Supported video formats include MP4, MOV, WMV, FLV, AVI and MKV.

"This is another pivotal moment in Vitrium's 13-year history," states Susan Daly, President & CEO, Vitrium Systems Inc. "With the introduction of video to the Vitrium Security platform and the 8th major release of our software, we now offer customers the ability to choose from over 20 file formats to protect and distribute online, or within their content management, learning management or other systems, as part of their overall content strategy. Our vision and goal to expand our company's content security platform has been realized and the future looks promising with our geographical expansion plans for the UK and Europe coming soon as well."

For over a decade, Vitrium has helped Education, Training, Research, Publishing, Associations, and Standards organizations protect revenue-generating and confidential content. From research reports and standards documents, to training materials and university eBooks, Vitrium protected content has been accessed by millions of viewers worldwide. The introduction of Vitrium Security with Video expands the company's reach in providing comprehensive content security to those same industries where Vitrium has found continued success.

The company's guiding principle has been to make content security as simple as possible for customers and their end users by providing RESTful APIs to integrate with the systems they already use in their business, as well as offer a plug-in free viewing experience for those reading or consuming the content. Customers can also take advantage of one of the most extensive range of content protection and digital rights management controls such as print and copy control, expiration controls, browser or device limits, open limits, and IP address restrictions, not to mention the extensive dynamic watermark features to discourage file sharing and identify copyright violators.

About Vitrium Systems

Vitrium delivers enterprise content security and digital rights management (DRM) software for organizations that create, publish, or distribute proprietary, confidential or revenue-generating documents, images, or videos. To request a demonstration, click here.

Media Contact:

Santiago Henderson

604-677-1500

santiagoh@vitrium.com

