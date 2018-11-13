4C Insights: 4C Grows EMEA Presence With New London Leadership

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018, a data science and marketing technology company, today announces the expansion of its EMEA team with several strategic new hires to support its newly broadened solutions and European operations.

Oliver Hansard joins the London office as VP Sales, EMEA, along with Adam Hawkins, who joins as Sales Director, EMEA. Simon Hetherington Rea joins as Account Manager.

As VP Sales EMEA, Oliver Hansard will lead 4C's growing business and offerings across EMEA. This includes 4C's recent announcement that marketers can now buy Amazon's Sponsored Product ads alongside Apple News, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, and Snapchat within its platform, Scope by 4C . This also includes supporting the recent launch of Pinterest Promoted Pins and Video in France, the platform's first non-English speaking country.

Hansard joins 4C with nearly 20 years of experience in both digital and data-driven marketing. He was most recently at Liberty Global, where as Vice President, Data Services he was responsible for developing and launching a cross-platform video insights tool.

Adam Hawkins also joins as Sales Director, EMEA. Hawkins has worked in digital marketing across several industries for over ten years, specialising in social strategy and solutions. Account Manager Simon Hetherington Rea also brings digital marketing expertise with a range of agencies and brands, spending a notable nine years at Facebook.

"4C's growth is reflective of the company's continued investment in the robust digital marketing ecosystem in EMEA," said Kevin Kearns, CRO, 4C Insights. "According to eMarketer , digital ad spending in Europe will continue to rise as digital channels make up an increasing amount of Europeans' media time. 4C is prepared to help marketers make this shift to market the way that consumers are consuming content."

About 4C Insights

4C is global marketing technology company that delivers a unified platform for audience discovery, media execution, and performance analysis. Leading brands, global agencies, and media owners trust the Scope by 4C platform to identify their most valuable audiences and reach them across channels and devices. With nearly $2 billion in annualized advertising spend running through Scope, 4C enables self-service activation on a4, Amazon, Apple News, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, NBCUniversal, Pinterest, Snapchat, and Twitter as well as TV synced ads via display, search, social, and video. The company also provides paid, earned, and owned media analytics leveraging its Teletrax television monitoring network which detects over 400 million TV asset airings on an annual basis. Founded in 2011 and based in Chicago, 4C has staff in 16 worldwide locations across the United States, United Kingdom, the Netherlands, France, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Visit www.4Cinsights.com for more information.