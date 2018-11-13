Johnny Depp Art Supports Rethink Mental Illness

LONDON, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Johnny Depp has been giving his support to Rethink Mental Illness, a mental health charity in the United Kingdom, through the creation of some extraordinary klecksography art.

Rethink Art, an independently owned creative gallery that uses art to raise awareness and support for mental health, has used klecksography to benefit Rethink Mental Illness by creating the art with Johnny.

Klecksography, or inkblot art is an iconic example of how we all see and interpret art differently. In this project by Rethink Art, the aim is to help us appreciate that 1 in 4 people's story will include a mental health problem and it's important to see the whole picture from different perspectives, including what might be hiding. The encouragement is for people to explore their feelings creatively, and to talk openly about mental health.

Many celebrities, influencers and supporters including Orlando Bloom, Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran, have contributed to this idea helping to create a collection of klecksography art. With art materials kindly sponsored by fine art supplier Daler-Rowney, all original art created will be sold to benefit Rethink Mental Illness in 2019. Visit rethink.org/rethinkart to find out more.

By their nature, each klecksograph is unique, random and unpredictable, yet in Johnny's art, some people see pirate skulls, which is very apt for Johnny Depp. What do you see?

To raise anticipation for the later sale of all original art for Rethink Mental Illness, Johnny has very kindly agreed to allow Rethink Art to release a series of 100 limited edition giclee prints of his original.

They are available now at rethinkart.co.uk with £50 being donated to the charity from the sale of each print. Each fine art print is beautifully framed with a photograph of Johnny holding the original created at Glastonbury Festival on 21st June 2017, and is provided with a separate, numbered, certification hand signed by Johnny.

To purchase visit rethinkart.co.uk

Rethink Mental Illness is a charity (Registered No. 271028) that improves the lives of people severely affected by mental illness through local groups and services, expert information and training and successful campaigning. For more information on the charity visit rethink.org

@Rethink_ facebook.com/RethinkCharity @dalerrowney System3 ink

Rethink Art, contact@rethinkart.co.uk , +44(0)1622-325-007