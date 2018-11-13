Farmtrac Displays Range of Smart Tractors and Farming Implements at EIMA 2018

BOLOGNA, Italy, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Farmtrac Tractors Europe, leading global tractor producer, today presented its new products under New Escorts Tractor Series (NETS) ranging from 20-110 HP and also displayed its FarmPower smart farming solutions at EIMA 2018, International Agriculture and Gardening Machinery Exhibition, at Bologna, Italy. The new products are performance-inspired, with advance technology features and ready for action.

The latest addition of tractor to the NETS include series under Compact, Utility, Narrow, CRDi and higher HP range. The compact tractors range is from 20 to 35 HP, utility from 30 to 75 HP, narrow from 60 to 90 HP and higher segment tractors from 80 - 110HP.

The company also showcased FarmPower, its new venture in the farm implements market. FarmPower implements will serve as a solution provider as they will assist the farmers in better farm practices. FarmPower includes products which will help in all in all levels of farming from Land preparation till post-harvest stage. These implements will increase the productivity levels of crops and assist farmers in farming practices. Farmtrac also for the first time displayed the company's electric tractor with a mid-mower embeded technology.

About Farmtrac :

Farmtrac Tractors Europe is one of the leading producers of agricultural tractors in Poland and Europe. Beginning in year 2000 in Mragowo, Poland, Farmtrac today among the leading domestic manufacturer of agricultural tractors, producing over 20 types and varieties of tractors. The tractors are manufactured in Poland as well as India. The aggregate suppliers of these tractors are well-known names, including ZF, Bosch, Perkins, Carraro and MITA, along with 60 others. All the machines have European approvals and meet European standards.

About Escorts:

The Escorts Group is among India's leading engineering conglomerates operating in high growth sectors of Agri Machinery, Material Handling & Construction Equipment and Railway Equipment. The Group has earned the trust of over 5 Million customers by way of product and process innovations over seven decades of its existence. Escorts endeavors to transform lives in rural and urban India by leading the revolution in agriculture mechanization, modernization of automotive & railway technology and transformation of Indian construction.