

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries plc (MRO.L) on Tuesday issued a trading update for the four months from 1 July 2018 to 31 October 2018 and said it is trading in line with the Board's expectations for 2018.



The company noted that in the four-month period, it saw strong revenue growth in Aerospace and Powder Metallurgy, with flat revenue in Automotive. The company said it is confident the GKN businesses offer an outstanding opportunity for value creation over the medium term.



Melrose noted that Aerospace is performing well, with revenue for the period up over 6 percent on last year and good progress has been made on margin including improvement in the performance of North America.



Powder Metallurgy achieved revenue growth in the period of 9 percent compared to last year, with improved margins.



In the Automotive division, revenue was flat in the four-month period compared to last year despite some well-publicized industry factors. Consistent with previous reporting periods, margin was lower, but Melrose said it remains confident that operational improvements identified on acquisition are achievable and will positively impact performance in 2019 and beyond.



The company added that Liam Butterworth was appointed CEO of the Automotive division on 5 November 2018.



Nortek Air & Security achieved broadly flat sales compared to last year in the period. The company noted that the effects of U.S. tariffs in these businesses are materially confined to Security and Ergotron in respect of their factories based in China, and thus it expects that the tariff issues for these businesses will not have a material effect on the Melrose Group.



