Itiviti Receives Global Information Security Certification

Certified compliance with ISO 27001 standard verifies Itiviti's commitment to best practices in information security and risk management

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, the leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure, today announced that it has received the ISO 27001 certification mark for its information security program. Itiviti has been certified for the provisioning of products and services related to its UL Platform, Xilix Execution Management System, NYFIX Marketplace, and corporate information systems.

In order to achieve ISO 27001 certification, Itiviti was subject to an extensive audit process to verify an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting relevant data. Itiviti also demonstrated an effective risk management process aimed at preserving the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of customer data. Itiviti's compliance with the standard was validated by Schellman & Company, an independent accredited certification body.

"For Itiviti as a trading technology industry leader, maintaining the highest level of information security management is an essential element of our offering," said Omar McKenzie, Global Security Officer, Itiviti. "Achieving the ISO 27001 certification is a milestone in Itiviti's security compliance roadmap, recognizing our commitment to best practices for earning the trust of our clients."

ISO 27001 (ISO/IEC 27001) is a globally recognized information security standard. It specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Information Security Management System within the context of the organization's overall business risks. The standard focuses on adequate and proportionate controls for protecting information assets, including sensitive company and customer information.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Bentley, Chief Product Officer, Itiviti, Tel. +44-20-7743-7223, Email: richard.bentley@ullink.com

Omar McKenzie, Global Security Officer, Itiviti, Tel. +1-646-565-6658, Email: omar.mckenzie@ullink.com

Christine Blinke, Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti, Tel. +46-739-01-0201, Email: christine.blinke@itiviti.com

About Itiviti

Itiviti is a market-leading global provider of multi-asset trading technology and financial infrastructure solutions for buy-side and sell-side market participants, including NYFIX, one of the industry's largest FIX-based trading communities.

Serving around 2,000 clients worldwide, we provide consistent, reliable access to the most up-to-date and innovative order routing, connectivity and trading solutions available. Top-tier trading firms, banks, brokers, exchanges and institutional investors rely on our technology, solutions and expertise to streamline their daily operations, connect to their desired markets, and trade when and where they want. All while being able to comply with global regulation.

With global offices in 18 locations covering all major financial centres, the merger of Itiviti and ULLINK in March 2018 created a full-service technology and infrastructure provider, covering all asset classes, geographies and regulatory landscapes.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com or www.ullink.com.

Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-receives-global-information-security-certification,c2670507

The following files are available for download: