Thailand's National Innovation Agency in Collaboration with True Digital Park Unveils Bangkok Cybertech District as a Global Centre for High Technology and Innovation

First Startup Thailand Centre also scheduled to open at True Digital Park inside Bangkok CyberTech District

BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Innovation Agency (NIA) of Thailand and True Digital Park announced the launch of Bangkok CyberTech District, an innovation district based in the Punnawithi area of Bangkok. The neighbourhood is set to provide a major comprehensive startup ecosystem for both domestic and international startups while proactively positioning Thailand as a global hub for digital innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783681/True_Digital_Park_Unveils_Bangkok_Cybertech_District.jpg

Dr. Suwit Maesincee, Minister of Science and Technology, said, "As the pace of technology accelerates and global startup rates are surging, the National Innovation Agency under Ministry of Science and Technology of Thailand has been establishing pilot innovation districts in Bangkok and other provinces across the country. These districts are aimed at creating technology-centric ecosystems that offer startup firms full support on business administrative aspects and clustering them to facilitate long-term economic development and productivity. The NIA, as assigned by the ministry, will take responsibility for implementing a strategic plan to promote the area-based innovation that contributes to economic growth through solutions and new opportunities that allow startups to better compete in the global market, and forge partnerships with private sectors for several projects that help improve the country's competitiveness."

Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True Digital Park, revealed, "True Group is committed to developing innovation and amenities that help Thailand achieve its digitalization mission. Following the Digital Thailand government policy, the partnership between True Group and the National Innovation Agency reflects strong cooperation between the public and private sectors in transforming the ever-growing Punnawithi zone in Bangkok into a digital-centric lifestyle centre and an open innovation platform that will drive the country towards Thailand 4.0."

"Bangkok CyberTech District will bring together capital, knowledge and talents to help businesses thrive and be able to compete globally. At Bangkok CyberTech District in Punnawithi zone, corporates and startups will be exposed to amazing talents and inspiring figures from around the globe to foster knowledge-sharing and digital innovation within an ideal environment. We are certain that this designated area will be a game-changer for Thailand's economy and become a world's centre for digital innovation," Mr. Thanasorn added.

Powered by True Digital Park, Bangkok CyberTech District looks to attract global tech giants that aim to set up their offices or experience centres in Thailand, as well as startups and entrepreneurs focusing on IoT, Big Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning, e-Commerce, Creative Content, Gaming, FinTech, AgriTech, HealthTech and more. The hub is projected to become home to leading accelerators, incubators, VCs and investors from the around the world, initiating programs and workshops that harness startup businesses while empowering startup community at the regional level. The government's one-stop service centres will also be established within the district to support corporates and startups, and provide a range of services to attract foreign investors to Thailand.

The President of True Digital Park continued, "Bangkok CyberTech District's strategic location is one of the major factors that will contribute to its continued growth. Punnawithi is one of the best places to start a tech business at in Southeast Asia. For the past few years, the area has seen a rising number of real estate development, residences, office buildings and shopping complexes, resulting in an increase of working and residential population -- both Thai and foreigners. The neighbourhood is also a major access point to various transportation options and main roads, such as the Sukhumvit-Line SkyTrain and Sukhumvit Road."

The National Innovation Agency also collaborates with Thailand Board of Investment (BOI) and True Digital Park to concurrently establish Startup Thailand Centre on a 200 square-metre space of True Digital Park inside Bangkok CyberTech District. The centre will provide diverse services and benefits as well as facilities to attract startups, investors and talents from around the world to invest and set up their business operations in Thailand. The Startup Thailand Centre will include co-working space, event space, private offices and a special platform to promote and support new startups.

Bangkok CyberTech District is intended to attract startups mostly from Singapore, Japan and China. NIA expects that Thailand will have welcomed over 1,000 startups and develop more than 5,000 professionals and experts by 2021, which will contribute to better employment opportunities, long-term economic growth, and an improved perspective of Thailand's contribution to the global digital landscape.

To reinforce Bangkok CyberTech District's position in the global smart city community, representatives from NIA and True Digital Park are scheduled to attend Smart City Expo World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain on 13-15 November 2018. Both agencies will promote awareness on Bangkok CyberTech District as the most comprehensive startup ecosystem in the Southeast Asian region that powers Thailand to become a global hub for digital innovation, as well as gain a holistic understanding and critical reflection of different smart cities all over the world.