

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon Web Services, Inc. or AWS, an Amazon.com company (AMZN), announced Tuesday that it will open an infrastructure region in Italy in early 2020.



The AWS Europe (Milan) Region will comprise of three Availability Zones and will be AWS's sixth region in Europe. The existing regions include France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK, while the one in Sweden will be launching in late 2018.



The company said the addition of the AWS Europe (Milan) Region will enable organizations to provide lower latency to end users in Italy.



Currently, AWS provides 57 Availability Zones across 19 geographic regions globally, with another 12 Availability Zones across four regions coming online between the end of 2018 and the first half of 2020 in Bahrain, Hong Kong SAR, South Africa, and Sweden.



