

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L) reported profit before tax of $87.5 million for the six months ended 30 September 2018 compared to $59.7 million, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations in cents was 19.9 compared to 17.6. Adjusted basic EPS in cents was 35.9 compared to 27.3.



First-half product sales were $340.2 million compared to $310.4 million, prior year, up 10% at CER, driven by a 14% increase in Interventional Oncology and Interventional Vascular sales. Pharmaceuticals sales grew 7% at CER. Total revenues were $495.7 million, up 12% at CER.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX