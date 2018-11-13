

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Producer and Import prices for October are due from Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office at 3.15 am ET Tuesday. The producer and import price index is forecast to rise 2.2 percent year-on-year following 2.6 percent increase in September.



Ahead of the data, the franc traded mixed against its major rivals. While the franc held steady against the yen, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 112.83 against the yen, 1.0113 against the greenback, 1.1357 against the euro and 1.3028 against the pound as of 3:10 am ET.



