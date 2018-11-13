Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14 is designed to simplify cloud-native application adoption and containers on bare metal, helps to enhance agility and innovation while reducing infrastructure complexity

Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14, the latest version of Red Hat's massively-scalable, cloud-native apps-ready Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. Based on the OpenStack "Rocky" community release, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14 more tightly integrates with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform, bringing even more support for Kubernetes to enterprise-grade OpenStack. Paired with capabilities to improve bare-metal resource consumption and enhance deployment automation, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14 aims to deliver a single infrastructure offering that can lay the foundation for traditional, virtualized and cloud-native workloads.

According to Gartner1, "the landscape of cloud adoption is one of hybrid clouds and multiclouds. By 2020, 75% of organizations will have deployed a multicloud or hybrid cloud model." This indicates to Red Hat that, as a component of hybrid cloud, massively-scalable private cloud infrastructure like Red Hat OpenStack Platform can play a key role in how IT organizations manage traditional and cloud-native workloads in a more consistent and more reliable fashion.

Built on the backbone of the world's leading enterprise Linux platform, Red Hat OpenStack Platform enables enterprises to transform their IT infrastructure into a more agile, efficient and innovative environment. Modular by design, it helps to optimize IT operations for existing traditional applications while serving as the foundation for cloud-native application development and deployment.

Enterprise Kubernetes integration with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform

As the move to containers and cloud-native applications become prominent pieces of enterprise digital transformation strategies, being able to effectively deploy and scale enterprise-grade Kubernetes on OpenStack can become a necessity for IT teams. To help answer this challenge, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14 can not only host Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform but also automate critical provisioning and scalability requirements for Red Hat's enterprise Kubernetes platform. These capabilities include:

Automated provisioning of bare metal and virtual infrastructure resources for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on Red Hat Enterprise Linux nodes, helping to provide a unified cloud solution for both container and virtualized workloads for organizations moving towards cloud-native workloads on bare metal.

for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on Red Hat Enterprise Linux nodes, helping to provide a unified cloud solution for both container and virtualized workloads for organizations moving towards cloud-native workloads on bare metal. Automated deployment of production-ready, high-availability Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform clusters , helping to provide a path towards continuous operations without a single point of failure.

, helping to provide a path towards continuous operations without a single point of failure. Integrated networking enabling OpenShift container-based and OpenStack virtual workloads from the same tenant to be connected to the same virtual network (Kuryr) increasing performance of the architecture

enabling OpenShift container-based and OpenStack virtual workloads from the same tenant to be connected to the same virtual network (Kuryr) increasing performance of the architecture Automated use of built-in OpenStack load balancer services to front-end container based workloads

Use of built-in OpenStack object storage to more efficiently host container registries

Additionally, Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14 bring director-based scale-out and scale-in Red Hat OpenShift nodes, enabling businesses to expand or retract resources as workload requirements change. This can help to improve computing efficiency without limiting an organization's ability to explore new service offerings or lines of business.

Extended Red Hat OpenStack Platform management for bare metal nodes

Running emerging workloads on bare-metal servers offers enterprises the ability to fully harness the power of cloud-native technologies with the processing power of modern hardware. To better meet this need, Red Hat offers a more consistent management experience between virtualized and bare metal nodes.

Through Red Hat OpenStack Platform for bare metal, IT teams can now bring cloud-native workloads, like those running on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, to bare-metal servers in a managed, consistent fashion, enabling enhanced speed and agility without sacrificing control or stability of operations. As a part of this, the integration of Ansible-networking with bare metal provisioning automates reconfiguration of network switches to enable proper tenant isolation.

Additionally, Red Hat OpenStack Platform on bare metal combines with a related hardware certification program. This is designed to deliver a simplified, lower cost purchasing option while providing customer confidence that the hardware is certified to "just work."

Simplified Red Hat OpenStack Platform deployments with Red Hat Ansible Automation

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14 further extends integration with Red Hat Ansible Automation, making the deployment process easier than in previous versions. IT operations teams can now preview a Red Hat OpenStack Platform deployment before it goes live, helping them to better identify and resolve issues. Additional visibility is provided during the deployment process itself, enabling faster identification of failure points and remediation, including the capacity to repeat and re-apply isolated deployment steps if needed.

The latest version of Red Hat's IaaS platform brings additional enhanced and new features to enterprise customers as well, including:

Processor scalability for emerging and extreme workloads like artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics rendering through a Technology Preview of NVIDIA GRID Virtual PC (vPC) capabilities. This enables the sharing of NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) across virtual machines and applications, making it easier to scale resources to meet the demands of intensive applications.

like artificial intelligence (AI) and graphics rendering through a Technology Preview of NVIDIA GRID Virtual PC (vPC) capabilities. This enables the sharing of NVIDIA graphics processing units (GPUs) across virtual machines and applications, making it easier to scale resources to meet the demands of intensive applications. Improved storage availability, management, data migration and security through enhanced integration with Red Hat Ceph Storage including the ability to share the same Cinder storage volume across multiple virtual machines

through enhanced integration with Red Hat Ceph Storage including the ability to share the same Cinder storage volume across multiple virtual machines Inclusion of Skydive, a innovative, layer-independent network analysis tool that simplifies the validation, documentation and troubleshooting of complex virtual network topologies as a Technology Preview

Multi-architecture support

There is no one-size-fits-all deployment for enterprise IT each organization must select a specific mix of hardware, infrastructure software and end user applications that best map to their unique needs. Red Hat continues to be committed to enabling greater customer choice with Red Hat OpenStack Platform, providing support on not only x86 hardware but also on IBM Power.

Empowering customers and partners across industries

Red Hat OpenStack Platform, combined with Red Hat's open source leadership, can provide a consistent experience across services, support, consumption model and lifecycle management, helping to empower IT teams across industries. Hundreds of customers rely on Red Hat OpenStack Platform to power their hybrid and private clouds for a variety of deployments, including BBVA; Cathay Pacific; Duke Health; IAG; Lotte Data Communication; Massachusetts Open Cloud; Paddy Power Betfair; and Tata Communications.

Red Hat OpenStack Platform is also backed by a robust ecosystem of partners for enterprises businesses including Dell EMC, Intel, Lenovo, NetApp, and Rackspace, and also enjoys broad support in the telecommunications industry, with Cisco, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC, and Nokia, among others.

Availability

Red Hat OpenStack Platform 14 will be available in the coming weeks via the Red Hat Customer Portal and as a component of both Red Hat Cloud Infrastructure and Red Hat Cloud Suite.

Supporting Quotes

Joe Fernandes, vice president, Products, Cloud Platforms Red Hat

"As the de facto standard in Linux container orchestration, Kubernetes adoption is often a key part of the technology mix for enterprise digital transformation but this can require a scalable, flexible foundation for organizations to realize its full potential. By more tightly integrating the industry's most comprehensive enterprise Kubernetes platform in Red Hat OpenShift with the latest version of Red Hat OpenStack Platform, we're providing a robust, more reliable foundation for cloud-native workloads. This enables IT teams to more effectively embrace innovation with the knowledge that they can expand, balance and manage the underlying infrastructure across various footprints, including bare-metal servers."

Thomas Andrew, head of Cloud Automation, Paddy Power Betfair

"Red Hat OpenStack Platform has been a key component in enabling us to consolidate two brands onto a single technology stack, taking the highest service-level agreements from each brand and working to automate the implementation and migration of all our applications to a cloud footprint. This has also provided a hybrid cloud stepping stone, making it easier for us to compare other offerings from a position of security and make proactive, considered decisions regarding our future direction."

Additional Resources

Learn more about Red Hat OpenStack Platform

Read more about Red Hat's approach to hybrid cloud

Find more Red Hat customer success stories

Read more about how Red Hat OpenStack Platform is helping to fuel telecommunications innovation

Connect with Red Hat

Learn more about Red Hat

Get more news in the Red Hat newsroom

Read the Red Hat blog

Follow Red Hat on Twitter

Join Red Hat on Facebook

Watch Red Hat videos on YouTube

Join Red Hat on Google+

Follow Red Hat on LinkedIn

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world's leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: risks related to the ability of the Company to compete effectively; the ability to deliver and stimulate demand for new products and technological innovations on a timely basis; delays or reductions in information technology spending; the integration of acquisitions and the ability to market successfully acquired technologies and products; risks related to errors or defects in our offerings and third-party products upon which our offerings depend; risks related to the security of our offerings and other data security vulnerabilities; fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in and a dependence on key personnel; the effects of industry consolidation; uncertainty and adverse results in litigation and related settlements; the inability to adequately protect Company intellectual property and the potential for infringement or breach of license claims of or relating to third party intellectual property; the ability to meet financial and operational challenges encountered in our international operations; and ineffective management of, and control over, the Company's growth and international operations, as well as other factors contained in our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (copies of which may be accessed through the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at http://www.sec.gov), including those found therein under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic and political conditions, governmental and public policy changes and the impact of natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Shadowman logo, Ansible and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries. The OpenStack Word Mark is either a registered trademark/service mark or trademark/service mark of the OpenStack Foundation, in the United States and other countries, and is used with the OpenStack Foundation's permission. Red Hat is not affiliated with, endorsed or sponsored by the OpenStack Foundation, or the OpenStack community.

1 Gartner Market Insight: Making Lots of Money in the New World of Hybrid Cloud and Multicloud, Sid Nag and David Ackerman,September 7, 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181113005288/en/

Contacts:

Red Hat, Inc.

John Terrill, +1-571-421-8132

jterrill@redhat.com