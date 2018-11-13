Company Sets Sights on European Market Expansion as Key to Overall Growth

GlobalLogic Inc., a leader in digital product engineering, today announced Rolf Werner, PhD, has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Europe. In this newly created position, Dr. Werner will be responsible for accelerating GlobalLogic's revenue growth and expansion in the European geography.

"We are thrilled to have a senior leader like Rolf take the helm of our European business," said Shashank Samant, CEO, GlobalLogic. "Rolf brings to the company the experience, industry knowledge, and strong relationships to help GlobalLogic take our successful European business to the next level. Rolf will open an exciting new chapter in our growth journey in Europe."

Based in Germany, Dr. Werner brings a wealth of experience and market knowledge to this role. Prior to joining GlobalLogic, he served as Chairman of the Board and Head of Central Europe at Fujitsu Technology Solutions, where he was responsible for growing the business significantly while increasing profitability. Before Fujitsu, Rolf held several executive leadership roles during his twelve-year career at T-Systems. His most recent role was Managing Director of T-Systems Multimedia Solutions, the company's digital transformation division, where he orchestrated the company to reach outstanding growth and doubled profitability. He is a thought leader in emerging industry trends and technology, and is a featured speaker at conferences and events around the world. He began his career in business and management consulting. Dr. Werner received his doctorate in Business Administration from the University of East London, UK in 2003.

"This is an exciting time in our industry, as global brands look to evolve and innovate through digital technology," said Dr. Rolf Werner, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, GlobalLogic. "GlobalLogic's design and technology service offerings make it extremely well positioned to be the partner of choice in this journey. I am delighted to be joining this innovative company, and look forward to increasing market share for GlobalLogic in Europe."

In August 2018, Partners Group, a global private markets investment manager based in Zug, Switzerland, acquired a 48 percent stake in GlobalLogic from Funds advised by Apax Partners, at a valuation of $2 billion. Following the acquisition, Partners Group becomes an equal shareholder with existing investor Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB). GlobalLogic has been at the forefront of the digital transformation initiatives, as companies in every industry attempt to leverage digital technology to create new revenue streams, engage customers, and become more efficient. GlobalLogic's digital product engineering services have helped clients innovate and become more competitive by building new products and digital experiences using the latest state-of-the-art technology.

About GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic is a leader in digital product engineering. We help our clients design and build innovative products, platforms, and digital experiences for the modern world. By integrating strategic design, complex engineering, and vertical industry expertise -- we help our clients imagine what's possible, and accelerate their transition into tomorrow's digital businesses. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, GlobalLogic operates design studios and engineering centers around the world, extending our deep expertise to customers in the communications, automotive, healthcare, technology, media and entertainment, manufacturing, and semiconductor industries. www.globallogic.com

