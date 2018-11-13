Seraphim Solar Secures 80 MW Supply Agreement in Vietnam

CHANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangsu Seraphim Solar System Co., Ltd. ("Seraphim") recently signed new landmark supply agreements for two separate PV projects totaling 80MW in Vietnam. The Solar farms are a joint venture project of AMI Renewables of Vietnam and AC Energy of the Philippines. Seraphim agreed to deliver the PV modules for a targeted commission date in late April 2019.

The first project, 30MW BMT Solar Farm Project will be constructed at the Ea Phe and Krong Puk Commune, Krong Pac District, Dak Lak Province; and the second one, 50MW KH Solar Farm Project, will be constructed at Cam An Nam Commune, Cam Lam District, Khanh Hoa Province. Both projects will be constructed by ERS Energy Sdn Bhd, which is one of the leading regional EPC contractors in South East Asia headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

"We are honored to be the sole module supplier for these flagship projects", said Polaris Li, General Manager of Seraphim, "This is Seraphim's first project in Vietnam -- more are forthcoming. Vietnam is currently the largest PV market in Southeast Asia, and Seraphim's performance here will be the benchmark by which future projects measure their success."

"We are delighted to work with Seraphim," said Jonathan Kan, Managing Director of ERS Energy Sdn Bhd. "We were impressed by their professionalism and willingness to communicate critical milestones in advance. Seraphim has over six gigawatts installed around the world -- we believe this cooperation is the formula for success in Vietnam", he continued.

About Seraphim

Founded in 2011, Seraphim has racked up impressive achievements in a short time. Seraphim has earned Tier-1 distinction from BNEF, Top Performer status from DNV GL, and loyalty from demanding customers around the world. With a total capacity of 3GW, Seraphim serves global customers with high-quality products and professional services. So far more than six gigawatts of Seraphim products installed in over thirty countries.

About ERS Energy

ERS Energy is an award-winning solar energy company known primarily for solar photovoltaics (PV) EPCC and system integrations capable from large scale solar deployment to small retail systems with their professional workforce and installed solar capacity experience fast approaching the 300MW mark. Established in 2009, ERS Energy has constructed Malaysia's biggest solar farm; further expanding and contributing to the solar renewable development among the ASEAN countries.