

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' retail sales grew at the slowest pace in six months in September, amid weaker non-food sales, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales grew 1.7 percent year-on-year, which half of the 3.4 percent growth in August. The gain was also the smallest since March, when sales grew 1.5 percent.



Sales volume rose 1.9 percent year-on-year in September, the CBS said.



Food sales grew 3.7 percent. Non-food sales decreased 0.9 percent, which was the first fall since March, when they dropped 0.7 percent.



Internet sales were almost 13 percent higher year-on-year in September.



