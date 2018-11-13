MDT Announces 100DPI TMR Magnetic Image Sensors and Full Range of Magnetic Pattern Recognition Sensors at Electronica

New TMR Sensors Enable Advanced Magnetic Signal Detection and High-Resolution Magnetic Image Scanning for Banknote Validation with Enhanced Security

MUNICH and ZHANGJIAGANG, China, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At Electronica 2018, MultiDimension Technology (MDT), a leading supplier of magnetic sensors specializing in Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) technology, will introduce its TMR sensor lineup for magnetic pattern recognition and magnetic image scanning. The full portfolio includes single-channel and multi-channel magnetic banknote reader sensors, along with the 100DPI magnetic image sensors for banknote validation in financial anti-counterfeit appliances including banknote validators and sorters, ATMs, and vending machines. They are also suitable for high-resolution magnetic field mapping for industrial applications such as NDT (non-destructive testing) and EMC/EMI (electromagnetic-compatibility and electromagnetic-interference) analysis.

"MDT's new 100DPI magnetic image sensors (MIS) are designed with a TMR sensor array with high resolution, high sensitivity and excellent noise immunity. Integrated with a custom-designed ASIC for signal conditioning and serial communication, they realize high-quality magnetic image scanning through a high-speed serial interface. The serial interface is similar in contact image sensors (CIS) that are commonly used in banknote validation, offering our customers an easy transition to adopt TMR technology for extracting embedded magnetic image on banknotes, which is one of the most sophisticated security features in all major currencies." said Dr. Song Xue, president and CEO of MultiDimension Technology. "Along with the 100DPI magnetic image sensors, MDT also released new products and enhanced versions to our existing offering of banknote reader sensors, with more configurations on detection channels and width, compact form factors, digital interfaces, and stable magnetization and detection for high-coercivity materials required by new security standards for Euro and Chinese Yuan."

Highlights of the entire product series include:

- Channel configurations: 1/3/4/6/9/12/18 channels in different form factors;

- 100DPI magnetic image sensors: TMR6306 (216-pixel, 54mm), TMR6309 (360-pixel, 90mm), TMR6318 (720-pixel, 180mm);

- Enhanced detection for high-coercivity materials with strong bias field: TMR6404X/TMR6406X/TMR6218XA for 4/6/18 channels, and 100DPI MIS.

At Electronica, MDT will showcase its Nano-Ampere ultra-low power TMR switch sensors, Pico-Tesla ultra-low noise TMR linear sensors, TMR angle sensors and TMR geartooth sensors in standard packaged devices, and complete sensor modules including magnetic pattern recognition sensors and 100DPI magnetic image sensors at Booth B3-314/5.

About MDT

MultiDimension Technology was founded in 2010 in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, China, with branch offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Ningbo in China, Osaka, Japan, and San Jose, Calif., USA. MDT has developed a unique intellectual property portfolio, and state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities that can support volume production of high-performance, low-cost TMR magnetic sensors to satisfy the most demanding application needs. Led by its core management team of elite experts and veterans in magnetic sensor technology and engineering services, MDT is committed to creating added value for its customers and ensuring their success. For more information about MDT please visit http://www.multidimensiontech.com.

