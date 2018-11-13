Tectonic Gold Plc - Mt Cassidy Update

13 November 2018

TECTONIC GOLD PLC

("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

MOUNT CASSIDY RESEARCH UPDATE

Tectonic Gold plc (TDIM: TTAU), the Intrusive Related Gold System ("IRGS") exploration pioneer, is pleased to announce results from the 2018 Mount Cassidy field program, which includes a collaborative research project with Centre of Ore Deposit Excellence Studies (CODES), University of Tasmania, Australia.

Highlights:

Large intrusive mapped at the intersection of two major crustal faults establishing the setting and prospectivity for a significant IRGS system;

Identical geological sequences as the nearby Mt Morgan area;

Rock chip samples assayed to 20.7g/t Au with 4.03g/t Ag and 13.95g/t Mo;

Hylogger and Terraspec analysis confirms IRGS signature chemistry and alteration zoning;

Coincident magnetite destruction zone and potassium high.

About the Mount Cassidy Prospect:

Mount Cassidy lies along the same structure as the region's largest historic gold mine, Mount Morgan (8Moz Au). Mt Cassidy was mined on a small scale during the 1930's and produced gold with recorded grades averaging over 15g/t Au. Tectonic Gold is the first company to identify the extent of the system at Mt Cassidy, connecting numerous surface expressions not previously understood due to geological cover.

Gold mineralisation at Mt Cassidy is related to intrusive activity along the major fault zones and cross structures and is also found in sheeted veins proximal to the mapped intrusions.

Limited historic drilling confirms mineralisation to depths of 150m+ and recent geophysical mapping shows the depth extension of those mineralised structures to at least 500m.

Mount Cassidy presents all of the signature components of a large-scale Intrusive Related Gold System with proven grade, neighbouring major historic mines.

About Tectonic Gold:

Tectonic Gold is a specialist gold exploration company, focused on the identification and delineation of large-scale, multimillion-ounce Intrusion Related Gold System ("IRGS") assets. Tectonic Gold holds a number of gold discoveries in the New England Orogen in Eastern Australia, a prolific gold region that is home some of Australia's largest gold mining Companies.

Mr. Brett Boynton, Managing Director - Tectonic Gold plc

"Although the focus this year has been on Specimen Hill and we expect our first assay results from recent drilling by the end of the week, we have also been advancing Mt Cassidy and our research program. We are using the same systematic predictive approach to drill targeting that has given us the recent positive developments at Specimen Hill. Targeting will be completed with follow up geochemistry and high resolution 3D IP, which will allow us to plan a diamond drilling program to extend the existing drilling at Mt Cassidy next year."

Qualified Persons:

Mr Jonathan Robbeson - BSc (Hons1), MEconGeol, MMinEng, (CP Geo) is a full time employee Signature Gold Limited and is a registered Chartered Professional (Geology) with the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM - 304542). Mr Robbeson has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the Note for Mining Oil & Gas Companies, June 2009, of the London Stock Exchange and the 2012 Edition of the 'Australian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Robbeson consents to the inclusion in the release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

