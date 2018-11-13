

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc. (OXIG.L) reported that its profit before tax for the Half year ended 30 September 2018 declined to 11.6 million pounds from 12.7 million pounds last year.



Adjusted profit before tax from continuing operations grew by 21.5% to 19.8 million pounds from the prior year.



Profit for the period attributable to equity holders of the parent was 8.9 million pounds, down from 55.6 million pounds in the previous year.



Continuing adjusted basic earnings per share grew by 22.4% to 27.3 pence from the previous year. Continuing basic earnings per share was 15.6 pence compared to 17.5 pence in the prior year.



Reported revenue was 147.0 million pounds, an increase of 11.3% or 12.6% at constant currency, with strong growth in both the Materials & Characterisation and Research & Discovery sectors.



Total reported orders grew by 10.3% or 12.0% at constant currency to 162.9 million pounds. Orders, at constant currency, increased by 15.2% for Materials & Characterisation, 5.5% for Research & Discovery and 16.8% for Service & Healthcare.



The Board has declared an interim dividend increase of 2.7% to 3.8 pence, reflecting improvement in underlying earnings per share.



The company said that its expectations for the current financial year remain unchanged, supported by growth in constant currency orders and order book along with our anticipated second half seasonal bias.



