New Publications Add to NUGL's Expanding Media Portfolio

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 13, 2018) -NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) (the "Company"), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology, is pleased to announce that it has finalized an all-stock agreement to acquire Nichols Publishing. The deal adds "Professional Marijuana Grower" and "Garden and Greenhouse" to NUGL's expanding media footprint. Nichols Publishing will become NUGL Media Group and its founder Robin Nichols will serve as its new president and take an active role in launching NUGL Magazine as well as identifying new media property opportunities.

"We are elated to add these two popular media properties to the NUGL universe and to expand our ability to help cannabis brands reach their target markets," said Brandon Vargas, CEO, NUGL, Inc. "We are growing rapidly in both readers and influence and will look to monetize and leverage these respected publications to the benefit of NUGL and its shareholders. Having Robin Nichols in-house and alongside CMO Ryan Bartlette is a true catalyst to our own organic expansion."

Garden & Greenhouse is published 12 times per year and reaches small commercial growers, hobby growers and hydroponic & indoor gardeners and is mailed direct to over 5,500 subscribers. Additionally, over 5,000 additional newsstand copies each issue are distributed to hydroponic & indoor gardening retail stores. A digital version of each issue that can be read on cell phones and tablets is posted on the website that averages over 25,000 visitors each month. Total print, digital issue subscriber and website distribution is over 36,000 readers per issue. gardenandgreenhouse.net

Professional Marijuana Grower is published 6 times per year and each issue reaches licensed growing facilities, processors and dispensaries in the legal cannabis industry. It is mailed directly to 4,000 subscribers, plus 6,000 additional newsstand copies of each issue are distributed to cannabis dispensaries and retailers. Each mobile enabled issue is posted on the website and averages over 9,400 visitors per month. Total print, digital issue subscriber and website distribution is over 28,000 readers per issue. www.professionalmarijuanagrower.com

Additionally, NUGL is pleased to announce the addition of Integrity Investor Relations (IIR) to manage its Investor Relations, financial communication and financial media. IIR is a twenty-year-old Investor Relations and Media firm officiated by Kurt Divich, a highly experienced communications expert and published author with specific experience assisting cannabis-related public companies.

"I'm excited to help take the NUGL story to a broader group of investors and media," stated Kurt Divich, President, Integrity Investor Relations. "NUGL is a dynamic and agile company in its industry and I believe it is just beginning to tell its story. Stay tuned."

"There are few professional in this sector of the market and our industry with Mr. Divich's reputation for transparency and communication expertise," added Vargas. "We believe Integrity IR will expand our presence in the marketplace of ideas and effectively communicate with our valued and prospective shareholders."

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

For more information and updates, visit one of the links below.

