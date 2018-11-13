New platform launched to consolidate membership and event management software market in the UK completes first acquisition

ClearCourse Partnership LLP, a new partnership of innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses, today announced its acquisition of MillerTech, a market-leading supplier of membership and customer relationship management (CRM) systems to the Not for Profit (NFP) sector. ClearCourse has received capital backing from Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in financial services and technology.

MillerTech was founded in 1984 by Mohan Sharma and Fuad El-Hadery to develop and market contract management solutions for organisations in the NFP sector. MillerTech boasts 30 years of experience and has implemented solutions for more than 150 organisations and over 6 million members to date.

"Since our founding, we have been focused on delivering powerful, flexible and comprehensive software solutions to the membership marketplace," said Mr. Sharma. "Joining forces with ClearCourse will provide us with the resources, operational guidance and platform to continue to provide best-in-class services to customers while expanding our reach and range of offerings."

ClearCourse operates as a holding company with a mission to acquire primarily UK-based group and event management software companies and drive increased growth and profitability through more efficient payments, capital investment and operational support. The platform prioritises retention of existing leadership teams and is focused on creating an environment for talented entrepreneurs and their businesses to thrive.

Gerry Gualtieri, Chief Executive Officer of ClearCourse, said, "The acquisition of MillerTech is a significant step in building the ClearCourse platform and furthers our aim of bringing together the best-in-class membership management and payments software solutions in the UK and providing them with the resources and support they need for continued growth."

ClearCourse engaged Squire Patton Boggs as legal advisor and Grant Thornton as financial adviser on the transaction. Lancasters Solicitors served as legal adviser to MillerTech.

About ClearCourse Partnership LLP

ClearCourse is a new partnership of innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses. ClearCourse is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in financial services and technology.

About MillerTech

MillerTech are specialists in providing CiviCRM and website consultancy. MillerTech was formed in 1984 specifically to develop and market membership solutions for organisations in the Not for Profit Sector. As a group, we currently support over 90 NFP organisations for their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) requirements including Charities, Membership Bodies, Trades Unions, Royal Colleges, Professional Institutes and Livery Companies.

