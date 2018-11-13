MIFF Holds 25th Anniversary Customer Appreciation Dinner

Celebrating 25 Great Years with You, For You

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF), organised by UBM Malaysia, held a customer appreciation dinner on 9 November to honour loyal exhibitors of the annual trade show that grew from humble beginnings to become Southeast Asia's largest and also a global top 10 industry event.

Over 400 guests attended the gala held in the spacious setting of the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) which co-hosted the biggest ever MIFF grossing 100,000 sqm in March 2018.

The 25th edition of MIFF is scheduled from March 8-11 next year again in MITEC and the nearby Putra World Trade Centre, the first venue of MIFF in 1995.

Malaysia's new Minister of Primary Industries responsible for the overall development of plantation and commodity sectors Madam Teresa Kok was the guest-of-honour at the gala dinner.

"Tonight is not just about the achievement of MIFF. Tonight is also a celebration of the local furniture industry, together we have put Malaysia on the global furniture map. On this occasion, it is only fitting to express our sincere appreciation to the people who helped make it happened -- exhibitors and our partners from the government and private sectors," said Datuk Tan Chin Huat, MIFF founder and chairman.

"The direction of MIFF will be the same as it was started -- to help exhibitors find international buyers and increase exports. The key lesson from the last 25 years is that we must remain relevant by meeting the needs of exhibitors and buyers. Thank you once again for your trust and support, and continue the journey of success with us."

MIFF is the country's first international furniture trade show and its growth reflects the transformation of a once cottage industry in Malaysia into a global export giant in a span of three decades. In 2017, Malaysia was the world's ninth biggest exporter with shipments worth RM10.1 billion to over 160 countries led by the United States, Singapore, Japan, Australia and Britain as the top destinations.

The guest attendance was a power list of the local furniture companies which had participated in MIFF ranging from 10 to 25 years.

A third of the 118 companies feted had exhibited for at least two decades, including 14 from the first batch of 152 exhibitors. They are Euro Chairs, Boston Office Furniture, Eurospan Furniture, Green River Wood and Lumber Manufacturing, Latitude Tree Furniture, Merry Fair Chair System, Mieco Manufacturing, Seng Yip Furniture, Seni Daya Woods Industries, Southern Furniture, Tube Home, Fella Design, LB Furniture and Poh Huat Furniture Industries.

Also attending the dinner was Mr. Keh Wee Kiat, president of Muar Furniture Association, the country's largest industry group and a strategic partner of MIFF since 2013.

Muar's official recognition as the "Furniture City of Malaysia" will be highlighted at MIFF 2019. The southern city, which produces all types of furniture and 70% of Malaysian furniture exports, will have over 200 exhibitors.

MIFF 2019 will feature an estimated 650 suppliers from Malaysia and other top Asian furniture producing countries. The show is expected to draw 20,000 attendees from 140 countries.

