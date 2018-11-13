The solar park is set to be build in Sonagazi, on the southeastern coast of Bangladesh and must be developed under a joint venture with local power utility EGCB.Bangladesh's state-owned power utility Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) Ltd, a unit of Bangladesh Power Development Board, has issued an expression of interest for the construction of a 100 MW solar park in Sonagazi, in the Feni District near Chittagong, a port city on the southeastern coast of Bangladesh. Through the tender, EGCB intends to identify and select a partner to build the solar plant under a joint venture. ...

