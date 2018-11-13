The new rules will enable the microgeneration from solar power generators up to 300 kW for residential users, and 500 kW for industrial users.The Electricity Regulation and Control Agency of Ecuador (Arconel) has published new rules, which define the characteristics that consumers must comply with in order to install a PV microgeneration system under net metering. Apart from regulating the sale of surplus of non-self-consumed energy to the grid, the new regulation entitles homeowners or businesses to install a single PV system on their properties, and requires a connection feasibility study. The ...

