The tender concluded with a final price ranging between DKK 0.1000 (US$0.15) to DKK 0.1490 (0.22) per kWh. Overall, nineteen 1 MW projects from eight different bidders were selected.The Danish Energy Agency has announced the result of the tender for PV projects up to 1 MW in size, which was launched in mid-September. The government-run agency said it awarded 19 MW of capacity to eight develoers for 19 projects. Overall, the agency received 18 bids from 11 bidders for 21 projects totaling 21.1 MW. Final prices offered by selected bidders range between DKK 0.1000 ($0.15) to DKK 0.1490 ($0.22) per ...

