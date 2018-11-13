GammaDelta Therapeutics Announces Publication of New Data in Nature Immunology Describing the Independent Immune Function of Gamma Delta T Cell Receptors

LONDON, November 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Findings support development of ?d T cells for gastrointestinal diseases

GammaDelta Therapeutics Ltd, an emerging biotech company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases announced today the publication in Nature Immunology of new data examining the biological role of gamma delta (?d) T cell receptors. The findings arose from an ongoing collaboration between GammaDelta and Professor Adrian Hayday's laboratories at King's College London and The Francis Crick Institute.

The study shows for the first time how ?d T cell receptors can act independently from other immune signals, functioning as a two-pronged device to discriminate cancer cells from normal cells before proceeding to kill them. The receptors combine so-called innate immunity with so-called adaptive immunity by using different regions of the receptor to recognise different molecular targets, one associated with healthy tissues and the other associated with malignant cells. The study focused on ?d T cells that line the gut surface where cancers often develop. By casting greater light on the complex gut immune system, the findings also enable further exploration of the causes and possible treatments for inflammatory bowel disease.

Paolo Paoletti, CEO at GammaDelta, said: "We are delighted with the productive collaboration between GammaDelta and Professor Adrian Hayday's laboratories. Deeper understanding of the fundamental biology of ?d T cells is crucial to exploiting their potential for therapeutic applications."

Commenting on the findings, Adrian Hayday said: "I am very excited about these unexpected findings, which are a key step in unravelling the complex mechanisms by which ?d T cells attempt to maintain tissue integrity in the face of an unending spectrum of microbial and chemical challenges."

Reference

Melandri, D. et al. The ?dTCR combines innate immunity with adaptive immunity by utilizing spatially distinct regions for agonist selection and antigen responsiveness. Nat. Immunol. (2018) https://doi.org/10.1038/s41590-018-0253-5

About GammaDelta Therapeutics

GammaDelta Therapeutics is working to develop improved immunotherapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's research and development is focused on exploiting the unique properties of tissue resident gamma delta (?d) T cells, which are a unique and conserved population of lymphocytes that contribute to many types of immune responses and immunopathology.

GammaDelta Therapeutics was founded in 2016 by Abingworth with support from Cancer Research Technology Limited based on research undertaken by Professor Adrian Hayday and Dr Oliver Nussbaumer at King's College London and the Francis Crick Institute. The company's offices and laboratories are located in London, UK. In May 2017, GammaDelta Therapeutics entered into a strategic collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

