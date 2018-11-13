Nintex's Cosima Von Kries to Speak on "The Hidden Potential of Treasure Apps" at the European Women in Technology Conference

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard in process management and automation, is pleased to announce that Nintex Technical Evangelist Cosima Von Kries will present a powerful session on the hidden benefits of mobile applications at the European Women in Technology Conference on Thursday, November 29 in Amsterdam.

Von Kries' speaking session titled "The Hidden Potential of Treasure Apps," is designed to help organisations boost productivity, enable collaboration, and improve employee engagement from mobile apps, including the creation of custom apps and Microsoft-powered apps.

Attendees will learn why enabling mobile collaboration is important for their businesses to be able to retain and empower new talent entering the workforce. Von Kries adds, "Applications are absolutely critical to the success of a digital mobile workplace. Mobile applications help drive collaborative cultures in our workplaces and are a powerful vehicle for information and field workers to share knowledge -- anyway, anytime and in a secure fashion."

During her session, Von Kries will share mobile app best practices with conference attendees including how to leverage existing applications to drive greater mobile productivity, as well as cover challenges apps present to the workforce and ways to easily overcome them. She will also share why organisations should implement custom business applications leveraging digital forms technology, as an example, and how these apps can easily be connected to other apps and business systems with automated workflows.

The European Women in Technology Conference is Europe's largest event of its kind, bringing more than 3,000 women together for two days of seminars, speakerships, workshops and more. Keynote speakers include women in leadership roles from top organisations across Europe like HP, Oracle, Deloitte and Amazon Web Services. This year's event is focused on four themes: future of technology, career and personal development, tech talks and soft skills. To learn more, visit https://www.europeanwomenintech.com/.

As a Nintex Technical Evangelist Von Kries helps public and private sector organisations improve operational efficiencies, quality and usability through the use of technology. Von Kries holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in information management from Fachhochschule Neu-Ulm and in business information technology from Oulu University of Applied Sciences.

Media Contact

Kristin Treat

kristin.treat@nintex.com

Cell: +1 (215) 317-9091

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 8,000 public and private sector clients across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimising business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/783548/Nintex_Cosima_Von_Kries.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/700078/Nintex_Logo.jpg