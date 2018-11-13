The Optomec LENS 860 Hybrid Controlled Atmosphere System Can Process Reactive Metals and Combines Additive and Subtractive Operations on the Same Machine

Optomec, a leading global supplier of production-grade additive manufacturing (AM) systems, today announced it will feature its newest hybrid machine tool system with larger build volumes and higher power capabilities for high-quality metal additive and hybrid manufacturing at Formnext 2018 from November 13 16, 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany. The LENS 860 Hybrid Controlled Atmosphere (CA) System is the latest addition to the Machine Tool Series, which integrates Optomec's industry-leading LENS 3D metal printing technology with high-performance vertical machining platforms resulting in breakthrough price points and the industry's first hybrid controlled atmosphere system.

"We are excited to be at Formnext, the premier gathering of the world's next-generation manufacturing technologies, with our biggest, most powerful system for printing high-value metal parts," said Mr. Urs Berger the managing director of Optomec's newly-announced headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) in Dübendorf, Switzerland. "The LENS 860 has unique capabilities and the right economics to make metal additive manufacturing more accessible for a wider range of industrial applications."

In its booth (Hall 3.1 Stand J10), Optomec will run demonstrations showcasing simultaneous 5-axis metal printing and a single tool path for both additive and subtractive processes on the same machine.

With an 860 x 600 x 610mm work envelope, the LENS 860 Hybrid CA system offers a much larger build volume than other systems in the Machine Tool Series and comes with a hermetically-sealed build chamber that maintains oxygen and moisture levels below 10 ppm for processing reactive metals, such as Titanium. It can be configured with closed loop controls and a high-power 3kW fiber laser, making the system ideal for building, repairing, coating and finishing mid to large size parts with superior metal quality.

Opotmec LENS product manager Tom Cobbs added: "With the LENS 860, customers can print and mill and perform finished machining on a printed part all on the same system without re-fixturing or aligning the component on a second machine. We think this will bring great benefits to companies looking to move to additive and hybrid manufacturing."

All systems in the Machine Tool Series incorporate Optomec's industry-leading LENS 3D Metal Printing technology, which uses a high-power laser (400W to 3kW) to fuse powdered metals into fully dense, three-dimensional structures. The LENS Machine Tool Series continues to lead the industry in cost to performance with a starting price of under $250,000.

While it can produce, remanufacture and repair larger parts cost-effectively, The LENS 860 Hybrid CA system also provides versatility and is able to print fine-features for thin wall structures and perform wide area cladding for wear coating applications. Powerful Optomec software enables 5-axis build strategies that integrate additive and subtractive operations in a single tool path. A range of material starter recipes compliment the system and help speed adoption and success with the LENS 860 Hybrid Controlled Atmosphere System.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 200 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information about Optomec, visit http://optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National LabsAerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec.

